Cybercrime rates have exploded since the onset of the pandemic, encompassing everything from identity fraud to even some of the most classic of crimes. You open the social media apps on your phone and scroll through your feeds. After a few swipes, you see an ad for a work-from-home position as a “payments clerk.” With your interest piqued, you continue reading to discover the position pays $1,500 a week. Needing no further incentive, you reach out and send your resume to the contact email provided.

