LANSING, MICH. -- Michigan campers can expect to pay more for campsites and lodging at state parks and recreation areas going forward. According to the Department of Natural Resources, fees for state park campsites will increase from between $2 and $8 per night, depending on the location and day of the week. Rustic campsites will increase by no more than $5 per night. Overnight lodging will increase by $10 per night.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO