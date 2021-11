Around this time last year, Activision and Treyarch announced that PlayStation users would have exclusive access to a Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That mode was known as "Onslaught," and the exclusivity was meant to last until November 2021. With that window of time now here and Call of Duty: Vanguard's release quickly approaching Treyarch announced that Black Ops Cold War's Xbox and PC players will finally be ab le to play the Onslaught mode starting on November 2nd once the game's latest update drops.

