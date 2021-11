Portugal’s governing Socialist Party has introduced a new law making it illegal for companies to contact staff outside their contracted working hours, in one of a range of new measures to regulate home-working and recalibrate the work-life balance of citizens in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.Businesses will also face fines for emailing staff outside their agreed shift times and be forced to pay household expenses incurred while their employees work from home, including internet and electricity bills.Employers will be blocked from monitoring their workers’ productivity outside the office in the interests of safeguarding personal privacy and will be required...

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO