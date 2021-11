At the current price of $25 per share, we believe AT&T stock (NYSE: T) looks undervalued. The stock is down 36% from the level of $39 seen in the beginning of 2020. It traded at $38 in February 2020 (just before the coronavirus pandemic) and it is currently still more than 35% below that level, as well. AT&T stock is, in fact, even below its March 2020 low of $27. The stock has significantly underperformed the market over the last one-and-a-half years because of a lackluster launch of its streaming offering – HBO Max, along with the acquisition of Warner Media not adding much to the top line in 2020 due to the pandemic severely hitting the movie and advertising revenues for media giants.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO