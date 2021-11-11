Rivian's Stellar IPO a Good Sign for Growing EV Market

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Stocks edged higher on Friday but ended the week on a down note, snapping a five-week winning streak thanks largely to an inflation print that came in even hotter than expected. The consumer price index surged in October at the fastest pace since 1990, according to data from the Labor Department that shows inflation approaching 7 percent in the U.S. CPI rose 6.2 percent last month from a year earlier, reflecting higher prices on everything from groceries to gas to cars. Inflation is also accelerating on a monthly basis well above economists' expectations — a fact that was underlined by Friday's consumer sentiment survey, which dropped to its lowest level in a decade. President Biden acknowledged that the situation was hurting regular Americans and called it a "top priority" of his administration to reverse the trend. Even with the dismal inflation report, the major indexes are within range of record highs.

