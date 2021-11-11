CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rivian's Stellar IPO a Good Sign for Growing EV Market

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vcvit_0ctht70M00

Anthony Sassine, a senior investment strategist at KraneShares, joined Cheddar to discuss Rivian's historic public debut after the company achieved an $86 billion valuation — more than either Ford or GM. He said the big IPO was a great opportunity for the U.S. to position itself as a leader in the EV space after lagging behind Europe and China. "When you have certainty for growth for the next 10 to 15 years, investors are willing to pay more," he said. "So, this is a massive opportunity for the whole space.

Comments / 0

Related
cheddar.com

How Entrepreneurs Are Fueling the U.S. Economy

November is National Entrepreneurship Month. Sam Johnson, EY Americas Vice Chair of Markets and Accounts, joins Cheddar to discuss the winner for EY's National Entrepreneur of The Year award, why entrepreneurship is so important to the U.S. economy, and how entrepreneurs can contribute to the growth and success of Fortun 500 companies.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Used Car Sales Platform Shift Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
ECONOMY
cheddar.com

The Week's Top Stories: ThredUP Earnings, Rivian IPO & Corporate Splits

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Stocks edged higher on Friday but ended the week on a down note, snapping a five-week winning streak thanks largely to an inflation print that came in even hotter than expected. The consumer price index surged in October at the fastest pace since 1990, according to data from the Labor Department that shows inflation approaching 7 percent in the U.S. CPI rose 6.2 percent last month from a year earlier, reflecting higher prices on everything from groceries to gas to cars. Inflation is also accelerating on a monthly basis well above economists' expectations — a fact that was underlined by Friday's consumer sentiment survey, which dropped to its lowest level in a decade. President Biden acknowledged that the situation was hurting regular Americans and called it a "top priority" of his administration to reverse the trend. Even with the dismal inflation report, the major indexes are within range of record highs.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Rivian IPO: Why Investors Should Wait

Rivan (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock has dominated news headlines recently with its splashy IPO. But there are some good reasons for investors to resist jumping into a newly public company's shares. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Nov. 9 -- before the stock started trading -- Fool.com contributors Trevor...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Gm#Europe#Kraneshares
Investopedia

Rivian IPO: What Happened and Why it Matters

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) designs and manufactures electric vehicles (EVs) and accessories and offers related services. The company produces and has begun delivery of its first-generation consumer vehicle, which is a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck named the R1T. Later this year it plans to begin delivering a three-row, seven-passenger SUV named the R1S. These vehicles are equipped with a set of advanced technology systems and are designed to accommodate consumers with active lifestyles. Rivian also plans to launch an electric delivery van (EDV) for business customers.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Ford's Rivian Investment Was A Last-Ditch Effort To Upstage GM

As some will be quick to say, "You snooze you lose," though that's not exactly how this story played out. Arguably one of the biggest reasons Rivian was able to rise up from an aging electric vehicle startup with very little to show, to the first automaker to deliver an electric pickup truck on our shores was due to huge investments from the likes of Ford and Amazon.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
GreenBiz

What Rivian’s riveting IPO says about the heavy-duty EV transition

This article was adapted from Mobility Weekly, a free newsletter on decarbonizing transportation. Electric truck and van company Rivian’s breathtaking and record-breaking IPO last week — which values it at more than $100 billion, more than the market capitalizations for either General Motors or Ford Motor Company — is testament to the power of procurement in driving the EV transition.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

GM Almost Invested In Rivian But Was Beaten By Ford

It has only been a few days since Rivian became a publicly-traded company and at the time of writing, its market valuation had exceeded $130 billion, making it the world’s fifth most-valuable automaker behind Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, and BYD. Prior to going public, Rivian raised billions of dollars through private...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.94% to $1,013.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $230.10 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Can't Produce Additional EVs In Volume

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk was recently asked (via Twitter) about the Tesla Semi, which is delayed according to the official announcement, but at the same time expected to be delivered to PepsiCo this quarter. His answer is to not to put too much emphasis on that, and that the company...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Lucid (LCID) Stock Forecast: Next $100 Billion Company After Rivian?

Lucid Motors (LCID) stock has been on a run recently. The company announced the deliveries of its debut Air model by the end of October. Since then, the stock has gained an impressive 66 percent to trade at $44.88. The company had several other positive developments that supported the stock price rise. After its recent run, many investors wonder about Lucid's stock forecast and also if it could be the next $100 billion company after Rivian.
BUSINESS
The American Genius

Rivian IPO pops off in anticipation for new EVs: How are people reacting?

(NEWS) Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates for their IPO. Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates during the kickoff of their IPO. At a market valuation of $86 billion and with shares up 29% by end of day, Rivian ended up being one of the biggest IPOs of the year.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Rivian shares climb in post-IPO rally

Rivian's stock rose 6% in early morning trading on Tuesday, as demand for shares continued in its post-IPO rally. It's a sign that investors are still bullish on the Tesla rival backed by Amazon and Ford. Rivian shares continued to rally less than a week after the company went public...
STOCKS
wccftech.com

Tulip Mania: Rivian (RIVN) Overtakes Volkswagen (VW) To Become the World’s Third-largest Automaker by Market Cap

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), a manufacturer of electric vans, trucks, and SUVs, just crossed into the financial twilight zone by eclipsing Volkswagen despite having no material revenue. Rivian shares are currently trading at $161.04 in pre-market, thereby corresponding to a market capitalization of over $143 billion. The ongoing stock price surge has...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Faraday Future stock gets downgrade on 'uncertainty' around disclosures

Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush on Tuesday lowered his rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to the equivalent of hold, due to "uncertainty at a pivotal moment," he said in a note. Electric-car startup Faraday Future, which became public through a SPAC deal in July, said late Monday it was delaying regulatory filings while a board of directors' committee reviews allegations of "inaccurate disclosures." That's a "clear risk that changes the Faraday story for the near-term," Ives said. "The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears," he said. Ives is one of three analysts following the stock, according to FactSet. At the time of its debut on the Nasdaq, Faraday Future said its its luxury electric crossover FF 91 was coming to market next year.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

626
Followers
674
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy