CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Take a Sneak Peek at Stunning New Druthers Coming to Clifton Park

By Chrissy
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They have broken ground to start building the fourth Druthers Brewing Company location in the Capital Region. Located in Clifton Park, it will be the second in Saratoga County. The 5-acre space is near Clifton Park Center by the old Toys R Us and the Staples on the corner...

hot991.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

Favorite ‘Greasy Spoon’ Diners in the Capital Region

My wife and I love diners. There's something really cool about being able to order dinner, lunch, and breakfast all at the same time. Now, we're not talking about a small restaurant that calls itself a diner, but they are just in a strip mall somewhere. Although, I have to say I've had some pretty good breakfasts at those too. Like the Hometown Diner in West Sand Lake...great comfort food and really nice people.
WEST SAND LAKE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Food Drink
Hot 99.1

To Honor Our Capital Region Veterans-Here are Deals & Discounts

To honor our brave men and women who have served and continue to protect our freedoms, many Capital Region restaurants are offering special deals and discounts in and around November 11th. Here is a list of some of the restaurants that are participating. 110 Grill. Veterans and active-duty military get...
RESTAURANTS
Hot 99.1

13 Amazing Tiny Upstate Villages Well Worth You Stopping By

The 13 villages on this list are small, there is no denying it. In fact each has a population under 1,000 residents. Still, for veteran road warriors like me (and you?), each has that certain something that will call to us from the road and invite us to stop and explore. Why is the National Abolition Museum in a tiny Upstate New York village? What are the Three Bears and why won't you see anything like them in the state? A whole village dedicated to selling books? A place with a few hundred residents that is the center for spiritual life studies in the state? All fascinating, all worth a stop, and all....very small!
LIFESTYLE
Hot 99.1

Check Out This Tiny House Resort Just An Hour From The Capital Region

Have you ever thought about trying to live in a tiny house? I love the idea of downsizing, but I can't imagine living in a "house" that was less than 500 square feet. However, if the idea of the simple life, in a tiny house appeals to you this might be the perfect way to give it a try without the commitment of actually buying a tiny house and finding someplace to park it.
SOUTH CAIRO, NY
Hot 99.1

Albany Steakhouse Named Restaurant “To Visit In NY Before You Die”

An Albany favorite has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in the state that New Yorkers must add to their bucket-list. Actually, Only In Your State put 677 Prime in Albany at #5 on their list of the "...15 restaurants you have to visit in New York before you die" in their list of the best in the Empire State for foodies. A bucket-list-worthy restaurant? Now that is pretty high praise. Considering all the amazing eateries from New York City to Buffalo, it's super high praise! Here is what Only In Your State had to say about 677 Prime:
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

15 Incredible Building Transformations in Upstate New York

Upstate New York has a knack of recycling their old buildings. Here is an amazing list of 15 places that have seen new life after they served their original purposes and then "retired." You will see here a dazzling 1940s Art Deco Chevrolet dealership showroom that has magically been transformed into one of Rochester's most popular coffee houses. You will find a little red caboose, out of use for decades, that has found a new life as an overnight Airbnb suite in a popular Catskills ski resort village. A steamship coal tower now is a scenic riverside restaurant just north of Niagara Falls. A 100-year old firehouse now sells books and ales, a church is a trendy restaurant, a dilapidated auto body shop is now the Taco Garage, a dairy barn is a popular Mexican eatery, a crude oil pumping station is a live entertainment venue, and a cigar manufacturing factory is now an elegant Roaring 20s speakeasy in Binghamton! All of them did a great job at repurposing the "old into the new."
ROCHESTER, NY
Hot 99.1

What’s Causing That Nasty Smell in Mechanicville-Stillwater Neighborhood?

Driving through Mechanicville and especially growing up there, you know there is a good chance that you will get stuck by a train at some point. It's a railroad town. In fact, I grew up on Railroad Street and there are literally tracks in the front and the back of my childhood home. Although we all tolerate the waiting and the loud horns from the trains, there is a neighborhood that is dealing with something quite nasty because of them.
Hot 99.1

Crossgates Mall in Albany. Do You Remember These Stores from the 1980’s?

Black Friday is getting close! Where will you do your holiday shopping this year? Today we have a ton of options but in the 1980's EVERYBODY went to Crossgates Mall. How many times have you been to the Crossgates Mall in Albany? Date nights at the movies and grabbing some food at the Food Court Garden. Crossgates Mall opened it's doors on Sunday March 4, 1984. Here is a look back at which stores were there opening day and what this 'brand new' mall was all about 37 years ago.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Escape to NYC and Stay at a Hallmark Christmas Movie Themed Hotel

If you have been glued to the Hallmark Channel since October 22nd, then you may want to take your "Countdown to Christmas" obsession to New York City. Club Windham has created Hallmark Countdown to Christmas-themed hotel suites in various cities across the country. It is like you are staying on the movie sets of one of these Hallmark Christmas movies.
Hot 99.1

You Can Stay In This Awesome Octagon Adirondack Tree House

I don't know if you've ever heard the term "Glamping" before, but it is the combination of "glamorous" and "camping"...I know super clever, right? Basically, it refers to any outdoor, rustic camping that still has some amenities like a real bed, unique setting, and furnishings you wouldn't normally think of when camping.
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy