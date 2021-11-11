CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dapper Dan Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award, Here Are Some Of His Most Iconic Fits

By Martin Berrios
Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

This week Dapper Dan made history not once but twice. On Wednesday (Nov. 10), the legend received a lifetime achievement award from the fashion industry.

As spotted on MSNBC the Harlem, New York native got some of the respect he has long deserved. On Wednesday, November 10 he was recognized by his peers with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. This honor, chosen by the Council of Fashion Designers of America , is one of the highest decorations awarded to any designer. Not only is he the first person of color to receive it but he is also the first to win the award and never curated a formal runway show.

But when you really understand the Dap’s influence the only conversation to be had is why hadn’t the honor come sooner? Fashion would be forever changed due to his innovative approach to recreating and repurposing monograms from luxury brands such as Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. In essence, he is the godfather of modern-day streetwear and he should be addressed as such. To celebrate this prestigious moment in his career we looked back at some of his most iconic fits from when he was viewed as a bootlegger to the current day.

Let us know your top picks in the comment section below.

Photo:

1. Bobby Brown’s custom Gucci suit

2. Custom-made Louis Vuitton jackets with mink trimmings

3. LL Cool J in custom Gucci jacket

4. Salma Hayek in Gucci by Dapper Dan

5. Albert “Alpo” Martinez in custom Louis Vuitton coat

6. Custom Gucci jacket for Rakim

7. Custom Gucci suits for Eric B. & Rakim

8. Biz Markie in custom Louis Vuitton suit

9. Rick Ross in Gucci By Dapper Dan

