COVID-19 update for Nov. 11: Exposure alerts for 16 flights to and from B.C. | Subtype of COVID-19 Delta variant spreading in Western Canada: health officials | Seniors struggled with B.C. Vaccine Card: Study

healthing.ca
 5 days ago

Here's your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. Here’s your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. for Nov. 11, 2021. We’ll provide summaries of what’s going on in B.C. right here...

www.healthing.ca

healthing.ca

COVID-19 update for Nov. 6-7: 549 new cases, one death | Weekly death rate has risen in B.C. since summer, now higher than in Ontario, Quebec | B.C. phasing out mink farms because of the virus

Here's your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. Here’s your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. for Nov. 6-7, 2021. We’ll provide summaries of what’s going on in B.C. right here so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreepress.ca

B.C. reports 430 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

B.C. public health teams reported 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as the coronavirus spread continues a slow decline that began in October. There have been six more deaths attributed to COVID-19, four in Fraser Health where the highest number of new cases continue to be detected. There was one death in Interior Health and one on Vancouver Island.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

COVID-19 update for Nov. 16: Unvaxxed federal workers to be put on unpaid leave today | Pfizer to allow generic versions of its COVID pill in 95 countries | 1,270 new cases over the weekend

Here's your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. Here’s your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. for Nov. 16, 2021. We’ll provide summaries of what’s going on in B.C. right here so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

COVID-19: Sask. in for 'long plateau' after devastating fourth wave

A top disease modeller said any jurisdiction relaxing restrictions at this point would be akin to "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory." Saskatchewan’s health-care system is in for months of pain after a devastating fourth wave of COVID-19, and experts warn a fifth is possible if governing officials lift requirements for masking and proof of vaccination too quickly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
d1softballnews.com

“Who should avoid the vaccine”, the case that is shaking Europe

While highlighting that the balance between benefits and risks remains largely favorable to the former, the French health authority has decided to advise against the Moderna vaccine under 30 years. A purely precautionary move, perhaps even excessive – given that however the need to carpet vaccinate the entire population is reiterated – but the study conducted by the Has verified a “slight increase” in the risk of myocarditis And pericarditis in the under 30 age group.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healthing.ca

COVID-19: B.C. officials contacting unvaxxed health-care workers one by one

Health Minister Adrian Dix said 3,091 health-care workers remain unvaccinated in B.C., representing two per cent of the total number of employees. B.C.’s provincial health officer says health authorities are speaking with each worker who has chosen not to get vaccinated in hopes of changing their minds, and the highest number of those employees are in Interior Health, where overall immunization rates are low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

Alberta beginning administering antibody for seniors, high-risk patients with COVID-19

'While this medication is helpful, it does not change the fact that vaccines continue to be our most important tool to protect both ourselves and others,' said Hinshaw. Alberta Health Services teams have begun using a newly approved antibody treatment when responding to calls involving seniors and other high-risk patients, the first out-of-hospital treatment in the province.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

COVID-19: Research project finds seniors struggled with B.C. Vaccine Card

Simon Fraser University research project finds some seniors struggled with B.C.'s Vaccine Card because of lack of digital literacy. Confusion among some seniors over the implementation of B.C.’s vaccination card could have been addressed by consultation before implementation, according to the findings of a community study . Researchers are describing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

COVID-19: B.C. proposes zones around hospitals and schools in response to protests

New legislation would establish 20-metre zones around hospitals, schools and COVID-19 vaccination and test centres and make it an offence to impede access to those facilities. The B.C. government has introduced legislation that it says would prevent “disruptive behaviour” from affecting schools and health-care facilities. The legislation would establish 20-metre...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

Bird flu cases rise in Europe, Asia

21 people in China have contracted bird flu in 2021, compared with only five last year. The months leading into winter is typically the time when we’re more likely to catch a cold or flu than the rest of the year. Unfortunately, it’s also the time, apparently, when we’re more susceptible to bird flu.
WORLD

