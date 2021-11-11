COVID-19 update for Nov. 11: Exposure alerts for 16 flights to and from B.C. | Subtype of COVID-19 Delta variant spreading in Western Canada: health officials | Seniors struggled with B.C. Vaccine Card: Study

While highlighting that the balance between benefits and risks remains largely favorable to the former, the French health authority has decided to advise against the Moderna vaccine under 30 years. A purely precautionary move, perhaps even excessive – given that however the need to carpet vaccinate the entire population is reiterated – but the study conducted by the Has verified a “slight increase” in the risk of myocarditis And pericarditis in the under 30 age group.

