COVID-19 update for Nov. 11: Exposure alerts for 16 flights to and from B.C. | Subtype of COVID-19 Delta variant spreading in Western Canada: health officials | Seniors struggled with B.C. Vaccine Card: Study
Here's your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. Here’s your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. for Nov. 11, 2021. We’ll provide summaries of what’s going on in B.C. right here...www.healthing.ca
Comments / 0