Callaway Masonic Lodge honors fallen veterans

CALLAWAY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Members of the Callaway Masonic Lodge woke up bright and early to remember the fallen soldiers by placing American flags in the Callaway cemetery.

The cemetery is privately owned but managed by the city of Callaway. According to the masonic lodge, although there is not an exact list, many veterans have been laid to rest there.

Many members of the masonic lodge are retired veterans themselves, so they said they felt that it was their duty to remember those who have served in the community by distributing the American flags, a reminder that freedom is not free, it is a gift given through the sacrifice of others.

“There are many veterans buried in this cemetery so we are acknowledging their presence and for those who may be veterans that are not marked on their graves we are recognizing them as well,” Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge Tommy Smith said.

This is the first year that the masonic lodge has taken on displaying the flags, typically they said that other organizations have taken on this duty in the past, but had stopped due to the pandemic and they wanted to continue the tradition.

Around 200 flags were displayed throughout the cemetery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.