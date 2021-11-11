CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway Masonic Lodge honors fallen veterans

By Tess Rowland
WMBB
 5 days ago

CALLAWAY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Members of the Callaway Masonic Lodge woke up bright and early to remember the fallen soldiers by placing American flags in the Callaway cemetery.

The cemetery is privately owned but managed by the city of Callaway. According to the masonic lodge, although there is not an exact list, many veterans have been laid to rest there.

Panama City Beach to host first ever Veterans Day Parade

Many members of the masonic lodge are retired veterans themselves, so they said they felt that it was their duty to remember those who have served in the community by distributing the American flags, a reminder that freedom is not free, it is a gift given through the sacrifice of others.

“There are many veterans buried in this cemetery so we are acknowledging their presence and for those who may be veterans that are not marked on their graves we are recognizing them as well,” Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge Tommy Smith said.

This is the first year that the masonic lodge has taken on displaying the flags, typically they said that other organizations have taken on this duty in the past, but had stopped due to the pandemic and they wanted to continue the tradition.

Around 200 flags were displayed throughout the cemetery.

St. Joe Company continues Thanksgiving tradition

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)— Thanksgiving is only 10 days away, and for some, that means there is a big family feast. One company is making sure its employees have food on their tables. The St. Joe company is continuing its yearly tradition of giving employees a free turkey. Starting Monday at noon employees picked up […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
CPAR Festival of Trees spreading cheer by helping local community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR) will be hosting their third annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, November 20th. The event goes from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort in Panama City Beach. The Festival of Trees will feature silent and live auctions of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Rescheduled food truck festival held in Aaron Bessant Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Food lovers rejoiced over at Aaron Bessant Park on Sunday. Orange Beach Breeze held their annual Food Truck Fest, featuring a variety of food, live music, axe throwing, games and a bounce house for kids. “Hang out, enjoy some music, chill with the family… just have a good day,” […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Florida high schoolers required to learn CPR

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill before this school year requiring Florida high school students to learn how to perform CPR. Walton County Fire Rescue is now going to high schools across the county to teach 9th and 11th graders CPR and first aid. WCFR Training Chief Jeremy Radney explained key […]
FLORIDA STATE
Callaway Veteran’s Day parade brings back memories for veterans

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday was the 27th annual Veteran’s Day parade for Callaway. This day brings back a lot of memories for veterans. 80-year-old Wayne Barrens is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served in the Vietnam War and hasn’t missed a parade in the last ten years. “It’s a very very memorable occasion […]
CALLAWAY, FL
