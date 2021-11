The scream of the V12, real music for ears of fans, fortunately continues to be heard even outside the test rooms in Maranello. The latest in the series to use an engine that Ferrari wants to continue producing as long as possible is the 812 Competizione. Derived from the 812 Superfast, it is equipped with the most powerful production naturally aspirated V12 in Ferrari history. Signed 140HB, it has a displacement of 6495 cm3 and a power of 830 horsepower at an amazing 9250 rpm, exactly 250 before the limiter goes into operation. The specific power is 128 hp / liter, with an engine torque that reaches its peak at 7000 rpm with 692 Nm but which is already available at 80% at 2500 rpm.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO