CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

States Challenge Biden’s Vaccine Mandate For Health Workers

northwestmoinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A coronavirus vaccine is still months or...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Kamala crisis: White House puts VP front and centre after insiders leak claim of tensions

She has the lowest approval ratings of anyone who has held her job in modern history. She is the White House’s point person on two of the most intractable policy gridlocks in Washington, and her advisers are feuding with her boss’s advisers in the press. But when President Joe Biden signed his administration’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure into law on Monday, it was Vice President Kamala Harris who was by his side.After walking onto the White House South Lawn – placed between Mr Biden and a union worker – to the tune of “Hail to the Chief”, the vice president...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Joe Biden under pressure to ban unvaccinated people from domestic flights

Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to enforce vaccination mandates for air travel ahead of the holiday season, to prevent a surge of Covid-19 cases in winter.More than 68 per cent of those eligible in the US have received one vaccine shot, while 58.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.In a letter to the president on 11 November, 36 Democratic lawmakers asked the president to mandate proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test report before boarding flights. The mandate was a “necessary and long overdue step toward ensuring all Americans feel safe and confident while traveling”, they said.The Democrats...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
PUBLIC HEALTH
coalregioncanary.com

Biden Reportedly Farts in Front of Camilla Bowles at Climate Summit

At the recent COP26 climate summit of world leaders, President Joe Biden reportedly spread a little greenhouse gas of his own. Numerous media reports – mostly from international sources – indicate Biden farted in front of the Duchess of Cornwall, known to Americans as Camilla Bowles. Actually, known to Americans...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hutch Post

Biden's next $1.85T bill expected to pass House this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike. “Inflation is high right now. And...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Joe Biden
YourErie

Governor Wolf joins President Biden at signing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law

On November 15th, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf joined fellow governors and President Joe Biden at the White House while President Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. “I’m honored to stand with President Biden and my fellow governors to witness this historic moment, which will bring tens of billions of dollars […]
POLITICS
CBS Boston

President Biden To Spend Thanksgiving On Nantucket, Report Says

NANTUCKET (CBS) — President Joe Biden and his family will resume a tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket, The Boston Globe reports. It’s not known yet when exactly the Bidens will travel to the island, or where they will stay. According to The Globe, the Bidens have been staying at different rental properties on Nantucket since 1975. Biden did not travel to Nantucket last Thanksgiving after winning the election due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president will be in Woodstock, New Hampshire on Tuesday to promote his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.  
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Workers#Ap Photo#Republicans#Democratic
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
BUSINESS
northwestmoinfo.com

Gov. Reynolds Suggests Limited Number of Fired Unvaccinated Workers Will Qualify for Unemployment

(Radio Iowa) Governor Kim Reynolds is offering a narrow interpretation of the bill she signed into law last month about Covid vaccination requirements for private sector workers. According to Reynolds, only those workers who claim a religious or medical exemption — and have that claim rejected by their employer — are eligible for unemployment benefits.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy