The New England Patriots own Sam Darnold. Wherever he goes, whatever he does, they will always hold the mental and physical edge over the former top pick. Somewhere far down the line (or not so far?), Darnold will be selling used cars or scooping ice cream, and he’ll flinch because, out of the corner of his eye, he thinks he sees Jamie Collins test-driving a Toyota Highlander or cleaning out the blender.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO