NHP shoots man after ramming police vehicles at Red Rock Canyon

Las Vegas authorities are investigating a shooting that involved the Nevada Highway Patrol early Thursday morning.

NHP Trooper Travis Smaka stated that the incident started with a distress call from the visitors center within the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area around 6:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived it appeared a man in question had crashed or rammed his vehicle into a fence. When they attempted to make contact with him that's when he smashed into their marked vehicles with his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, according to Smaka.

Nevada Highway Patrol updates shooting at Red Rock Canyon

During this situation, troopers then shot the man just after 7 a.m.

The man is said to be in his late 20s and was transported to the University Medical Center where he is facing charges.

The incident closed the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive for most of Veterans Day as it continued to be closed to visitors as of Thursday afternoon.

Officials with Red Rock Canyon reported earlier that the scenic drive was closed for unknown reasons until further notice.

Smaka said no officers or troopers were injured.