Arlington Partners With Rehab Warriors To Train Veterans And Revitalize Communities

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington announced on November 11 that it would be partnering with Rehab Warriors on a program designed to provide residential real estate development skills to low and moderate income veterans.

The Rebuilding the Fort program is designed to help veterans through job training, financial stability, and safe affordable housing.

Andy Williams, who leads Rehab Warriors, also hopes that the program can help veterans transition from military service to civilian life.

“Every veteran I know says we want to rebuild America. These communities can be rebuilt with the same purpose and passion we served overseas during the war. We can do it with our blood, our sweat, and our tears. When you think about the fundamental American dream, it starts with housing,” Williams said. “We are going to commit to building from the inside out and solving real problems and including both the veteran and the local residents in the process. We are not leaving until it is better.”

The Arlington program is expected to include the rehabilitation of existing homes, demolition of dilapidated properties, construction of new homes, and workforce development.

The program’s leaders, along with a task force of loan officers, real estate agents, and housing counselors, also aim to provide homebuyer education and financial stability to program participants and to conduct a “boots-on-the-ground” campaign to encourage owners to invest in their properties in an effort to create strong neighborhoods.

“Arlington is a beautiful city, and that area is a great location. To really participate, the owners need to buy into the idea that owning property is not just a privilege, it is a responsibility,” Williams said.

Rehab Warriors is accepting applications for veterans who are 21 and older who are specifically interested in becoming a real estate developer and have a passion to rebuild communities.

Applicants must live in Arlington, have received an honorable or general discharge under honorable conditions, and be low- to moderate-income and/or be experiencing unemployment, under-employment, or job displacement.

Rehab Warriors’ website offers more information and includes an online application.