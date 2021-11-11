CBS’s Holiday Movie “A Christmas Proposal” Stars Yonkers Native Adam Rodriguez

Meet Juliet and Keith Giglio, the married screenwriters behind Reba McEntire’s upcoming holiday flick, Christmas in Tune. This year, country singer Reba McEntire is starring alongside John Schneider in Lifetime’s Christmas in Tune. The movie, which is part of the network’s annual It’s A Wonderful Lifetime event, follows Belle, a marketing executive who is on the verge of losing her job. In an attempt to save her career, she asks her divorced parents to lend their voices to a charity Christmas concert. However, her parents, whose band used to be world-famous, have not spoken for years. But in the spirit of the holidays, they agree to reunite to help their daughter.
