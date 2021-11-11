CBS’s Holiday Movie “A Christmas Proposal” Stars Yonkers Native Adam Rodriguez

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO