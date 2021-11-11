Community comes together to help save terrier who almost died from house fire

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (November 15, 2021) — Ashley Dorenbusch, 8yo, was faced with a situation that most adults will never have to face. On December 30th, 2020, her home was destroyed by a fire just days after Christmas. Thanks to her quick thinking and bravery, she was able to get her 8mo baby sister Emma and escape the fire. Ashley’s father is a firefighter and he taught her to “get low and go” if she was ever in this situation.

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO