CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Taylor Swift Teases 'Babe' Solo Version on Tumblr

By Joe Lynch
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed the Starbucks tease, the "All Too Well" short film preview or the news that she's guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers (both Nov. 11) and Saturday Night Live (Nov. 13), Taylor Swift...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Pat Monahan
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Taylor Lautner the second’: Internet reacts after Taylor Lautner gets engaged to girlfriend Taylor

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner has become engaged to his long-term girlfriend Taylor Dome, and the internet has some questions about the future of her name.Lautner announced the news on Saturday, 13 November, sharing photographs of the proposal on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he captioned the post.Dome also posted the photographs on her own page, writing that Lautner is her “absolute best friend” and that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumblr#Babe#Snl#Train#Sugarland#Big Machine
Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn't With Her During Her SNL Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend-turned-friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Swift's boyfriend of five years Joe Alwyn, but don't think it's because there's any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Alwyn is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Alwyn replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

John Mayer had a wonderful response to a Taylor Swift fan who wished him dead

Taylor Swift gave a tour de force performance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend of a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. The performance was to promote her new album "Red (Taylor's Version)" which is a re-recording of her classic 2012 CD. Swift is in the process of re-recording every album she made before 2019 to reclaim the rights to her music. Her older recordings are owned by Shamrock Holdings, which gets paid whenever someone streams or buys the songs.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Twitter is loving the drama after Taylor Swift appears to make fresh digs at Jake Gyllenhaal on new Red album

Taylor Swift re-released her hit album Red on Friday, and now her loyal fans are dragging actor Jake Gyllenhaal over his past relationship with the singer-songwriter that is the supposed subject of multiple songs on the album.Red (Taylor’s Version) features popular songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Red and 22 and brand new tracks such as a revamped ten-minute version of track All Too Well.All Too Well, which was originally released in 2012, is beloved by Swift fans and reportedly about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal around ten years ago. The pair dated for just three months...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele Performs 'Hold On' in 'One Night Only' Concert Special Preview: Watch

Adele: One Night Only is only one night away, and Adele is sharing a sneak peek of the concert special with fans. In a clip posted on Adele's social media accounts on Saturday (Nov. 13), only a day away from One Night Only's premiere, the singer previewed a powerful performance of "Hold On," the swelling ballad that was first heard earlier this week. "Hold On" is on the track list of her upcoming album, 30.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Taylor Swift Teases Short Film For All Too Well

Taylor Swift has teased the 10-minute short film she'll be releasing for her song “All Too Well.”. The visual, which was directed by Taylor, stars former Teen Wolf actor Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink. “All Too Well” will appear on the rerelease of Taylor's Red album. Red...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy