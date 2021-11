Rebecca Hall has showcased her acting talent in numerous movies, including ‘The Prestige’ and ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona.’ With the black-and-white independent drama film ‘Passing,’ Hall makes her first foray as a writer-director. Based on the eponymous Harlem Renaissance novella by Nella Larsen, the story follows two high school friends whose unexpected reunion would give rise to a mutual obsession. Their masks are about to come off. Although it generally applies to people of any race, in the context of the film, the title primarily refers to the people of mixed-race who pass off as white to bypass social prejudices.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO