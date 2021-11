Tonight's SmackDown featured several of the newer stars on the brand, something that has been frequently requested by fans since those newer names include favorites like Toni Storm. In Storm's case, many were upset that she wasn't included on the SmackDown Survivor Series team, and she had been missing from WWE TV for several weeks to boot. Thankfully that drought ended on tonight's SmackDown, and not only did we get to see Storm cut a quick promo, but WWE also heavily hinted that her first real SmackDown feud will be with none other than SmackDowne Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO