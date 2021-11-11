CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State Police Ask for Help Locating Grand Rapids Woman

By Lacy James
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Troopers with the Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for locating a...

53-Year-Old Battle Creek Man Missing Since October 24, 2021

A 53-year-old Battle Creek man has been missing since October 24, 2021. The family of a missing 53-year-old man is concerned for his wellbeing. Christian Coville has not been seen or heard from in weeks. Christian walked away from a home he shared in Battle Creek without any of his belongings, phone, or an explanation.
Body Found on White Pine Trail in Northern Kent County

While many were sitting out in the woods on the first day of firearms deer hunting season, the Kent County Sheriff's Department was on the White Pine Trail, near Cedar Springs, on Monday morning, November 15th, to investigate reports of a male body alongside the trail. Upon arrival, authorities found...
Grandville Train Derailment Under Investigation By Police

A train derailment in Grandville on Thursday morning is currently under investigation by police. The incident happened around 10:30 am near Viaduct Street between Ivanrest Avenue and Kentwood Avenue, affecting the flow of traffic for a short period of time. The intersection opened later that day and the train was cleared by Friday morning.
West Michigan And Lakeshore Hospitals Graded For Safety

West Michigan and Lake Shore hospitals are getting graded on safety and it goes to show you should research about where to get your health care before you go. The non-profit organization, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, just released safety grades for hospitals all across the country and we pulled those grades for hospitals in the area.
Michigan State Police Hope to Identify Jane Doe Found in Lake Michigan in 1988

Michigan State Police exhume the body of a Jane Doe that was discovered on the shores of Lake Michigan 33 years ago in an effort to identify her. Michigan State Police Niles Post and New Buffalo Police Department are asking for help identifying the woman whose remains washed ashore on the New Buffalo breakwater of Lake Michigan on April 8, 1988. Police believe she could be a missing person from any of the states that border Lake Michigan.
Kentwood Police Chief to Retire

He has spent 34-years with the city of Kentwood Police Department. He is the first to rise through the ranks to become Chief of Police, and he is soon to retire. December 10th will be the day that Kentwood Police Chief Richard Roberts walks away from more than three decades in law enforcement.
Cougar Sightings On the Rise In Michigan

@brandie1202#roborockrun#over40#single#justhavingfun#cougar#michigan♬ original sound - brandie1202. You get the joke. But it's a different cougar we're talking about... The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed ten sightings of cougars, also known as pumas or mountain lions so far this year. They have been seen in the Upper Peninsula. The most...
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

