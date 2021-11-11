Michigan State Police Ask for Help Locating Grand Rapids Woman

Michigan State Police exhume the body of a Jane Doe that was discovered on the shores of Lake Michigan 33 years ago in an effort to identify her. Michigan State Police Niles Post and New Buffalo Police Department are asking for help identifying the woman whose remains washed ashore on the New Buffalo breakwater of Lake Michigan on April 8, 1988. Police believe she could be a missing person from any of the states that border Lake Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO