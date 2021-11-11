CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Collaboration Helps SMU Launch New Supercomputing Research System

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t85yA_0cthmJBw00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southern Methodist University (SMU) is collaborating with the technology company NVIDIA to boost the university’s high-performance computing system – increasing the current supercomputer memory tenfold and set the stage for artificial intelligence and machine learning 25 times faster than current levels.

SMU is investing $11.5 million in hardware, software and training to strengthen the university AI infrastructure. The collaboration will give faculty, students and research partners the ability to integrate AI technology across a wide array of research disciplines, ranging from computational biology to human performance, from national defense to digital humanities.

“Research universities like ours have an obligation to actively engage in the development and application of AI for societal good,” said SMU President R. Gerald Turner.

Increasing SMU’s computing capability also will provide benefits for North Texas, as the region continues its growth as a technology hub.

“Dallas has long been a hub for innovation, and this tremendous increase in supercomputing brainpower at SMU can be a powerful tool for our city,” said Mayor Eric Johnson. “Through research collaborations built on SMU’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, we have the potential to boost our city’s booming economy, improve our workforce, and learn to solve major challenges that we face.”

The Brookings Institution lists the Dallas-Fort Worth region among “potential” AI adoption centers.

Machine learning uses statistics to find patterns in large data sets. AI is a broader concept, equipping computer systems to perform functions normally requiring human intelligence.

According to Elizabeth Loboa, SMU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, the leap in computing capability will be pivotal as SMU increases AI-dependent research to address national and international issues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HPCwire

Argonne Supercomputers Attract Magnetic Field Research

The “turbulent dynamo” phenomenon could help explain how small magnetic fields built momentum, eventually becoming the massive magnetic fields that pervade the cosmos. Little is known about the phenomenon, however – and researchers from the University of Rochester and the University of Oxford are working to change that with the help of supercomputers at Argonne National Laboratory.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

NERSC Seeking Quantum Information Science Research Proposals for Perlmutter Supercomputer

Nov. 10, 2021 — NERSC is seeking proposals to conduct research using NERSC’s Perlmutter supercomputer in the area of quantum information science. All areas of quantum information science are encouraged to apply, including but not limited to, quantum simulation of materials and chemical systems, algorithms for compilation of quantum circuits, error mitigation for quantum computing, and development/testing of hybrid quantum-classical algorithms. Proposals that demonstrate a plan to take advantage of the salient features of Perlmutter (e.g. 6,000+ NVIDIA A100 GPUs, all-flash scratch file system) will be given preference, as will projects that can show a strong benefit to current or future DOE Office of Science research objectives or society at large. The cuQuantum library from Nvidia will be available for both state vector and tensor network simulation on the GPUs, as well as other relevant software. Successful applicants will be able to partner with NERSC and vendor staff on topics such as utilizing GPUs or optimizing your workflow (please contact us for more information).
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Tool, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CNET

Cryptocurrency faces a quantum computing problem

Cryptocurrencies hold the potential to change finance, eliminating middlemen and bringing accounts to millions of unbanked people around the world. Quantum computers could upend the way pharmaceuticals and materials are designed by bringing their extraordinary power to the process. Here's the problem: The blockchain accounting technology that powers cryptocurrencies could...
MARKETS
smu.edu

SMU launches powerful new supercomputing research system with NVIDIA

DALLAS (SMU) – SMU is collaborating with accelerated computing leader NVIDIA to dramatically boost the University’s high-performance computing system – increasing SMU’s current supercomputer memory tenfold and setting the stage for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning 25 times faster than current levels. SMU is investing $11.5 million in hardware,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#Smu#Supercomputer#Research Universities#Ai#The Brookings Institution#Academic Affairs
HPCwire

SMU Launches Powerful New Supercomputing Research System with NVIDIA

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 — Southern Methodist University (SMU) is collaborating with accelerated computing leader NVIDIA to dramatically boost the University’s high-performance computing system – increasing SMU’s current supercomputer memory tenfold and setting the stage for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning 25 times faster than current levels. SMU is...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy