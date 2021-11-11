Suspects at large after shooting at popular Hollywood nightclub

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Los Angeles police were investigating a shooting at a popular nightclub near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood early on Thursday.

A spokesperson told KNX 1070 that one person was struck by gunfire following an altercation outside the Crazy Girls club located in the 1400 block of North La Brea Avenue at 4:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and was reported to be in stable condition.

Two male suspects are still at large, according to the LAPD.

This is a developing story.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram