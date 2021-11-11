CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects at large after shooting at popular Hollywood nightclub

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Los Angeles police were investigating a shooting at a popular nightclub near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood early on Thursday.

A spokesperson told KNX 1070 that one person was struck by gunfire following an altercation outside the Crazy Girls club located in the 1400 block of North La Brea Avenue at 4:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and was reported to be in stable condition.

Two male suspects are still at large, according to the LAPD.

This is a developing story.

