How to fly the American flag on Veterans Day

Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana), a retired Colonel in the United States Army, announced that his 2021 Veteran’s Day Flag Recognition Program has opened. On Veterans Day we honor the men and women who fought for our freedom and protected our democracy. One way to recognize and honor those who served in uniform on Veterans Day is to fly the American flag outside one’s home or hang it in one’s windows. This shows military families that the sacrifices of their loved ones are not forgotten.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO