Squatters dismembered woman, lived in home where she died, police say
A woman found buried in her backyard this spring was the victim of squatters who dismembered her already-deceased body when they moved in, police said Wednesday.
A woman found buried in her backyard this spring was the victim of squatters who dismembered her already-deceased body when they moved in, police said Wednesday.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0