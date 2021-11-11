CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Squatters dismembered woman, lived in home where she died, police say

By David Charns, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CLBH_0cthmC0r00

A woman found buried in her backyard this spring was the victim of squatters who dismembered her already-deceased body when they moved in, police said Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Police: Woman arrested for choking mom after she wouldn't let her borrow her cell phone

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested after police say she choked her mom when she would not allow her to borrow her phone. Ashae Yvonne Wiiliams, 34, was taken into custody for placing her mom, who is partially paralyzed, in a choke hold after tackling her, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told police Williams became upset when she wouldn't let her borrow her phone and tackled her to the ground, which injured her.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squatters#Police
click orlando

Woman tries to stop sister from driving drunk, gets bitten, Wildwood police say

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A woman who was “too drunk to drive” bit her sister during a fight outside a bar in The Villages, according to Wildwood police. Melody Jean Smalley, 24, had been drinking with friends Saturday night at the World of Beer on 2751 W. Torch Lake Drive at Brownwood Paddock Square, police said, when she called her two sisters to come to get her.
WILDWOOD, FL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say

PADUCAH — A woman was arrested Sunday night after police say she stabbed her boyfriend after he refused to take her to a fast food restaurant. When officers responded to a home on Goodman Street around 11:05 p.m., the police department says they found the victim walking away from the home. The man told officers that his girlfriend had stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lexington Herald-Leader

Woman dressed like UPS driver shoots woman at DC home, police say

A woman dressed like a UPS driver is accused of shooting another woman in Washington, D.C., police said. On the night of Nov. 5, officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street Northeast about a shooting, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. Officers found a woman inside the home “suffering from a gunshot wound.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMDT.com

Police: Magnolia woman fires gunshots inside home during argument

MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police say a Magnolia woman is behind bars after she fired multiple gunshots inside her home. At approximately 3 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a residence on Douglas Fir Road for a report of shots fired. On arrival, it was learned that 25-year-old Tamia Richardson had gotten into a physical altercation with a 21-year-old male acquaintance inside of the residence. During the altercation, Richardson allegedly displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Chicago

Police Search For Killer After Two Fatally Shot In Riverside Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a killer after two people were shot and killed in west suburban Riverside. They were found in an apartment at 63 Forest Ave. At first this was considered a death investigation until Sunday when both victims’ injuries proved otherwise. A man and a woman were found dead in an apartment. Neighbor Ryan Johnson knew one of the victims — 38-year-old Jeremy Lane. The two would often talk about Lane’s love of his car, which is pictured front and center on his Facebook page. “He had it all tricked out, and it was his pride and joy,” Johnson said. But...
RIVERSIDE, IL
local21news.com

Man kicks woman in dispute, says he's going to kill her, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged with terroristic threats and assault after kicking a woman and telling her he was going to kill her, police say. Authorities reported to Creek Road in Carroll Township on October 29 around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a physical and verbal domestic dispute.
YORK COUNTY, PA
MLive

Jackson woman found dead in her home in suspected homicide, police say

JACKSON, MI - A 59-year-old Jackson woman was found dead in her home Friday evening in what police are calling a suspected homicide. Officers responded around 8:33 p.m., Oct. 29 to a residence on the 1300 block of S. Milwaukee Street, after the Jackson Police Department received a call from a resident of the home who arrived home and found the woman’s body, Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt said.
JACKSON, MI
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy