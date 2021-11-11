Squatters dismembered woman, lived in home where she died, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a killer after two people were shot and killed in west suburban Riverside. They were found in an apartment at 63 Forest Ave. At first this was considered a death investigation until Sunday when both victims’ injuries proved otherwise. A man and a woman were found dead in an apartment. Neighbor Ryan Johnson knew one of the victims — 38-year-old Jeremy Lane. The two would often talk about Lane’s love of his car, which is pictured front and center on his Facebook page. “He had it all tricked out, and it was his pride and joy,” Johnson said. But...

RIVERSIDE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO