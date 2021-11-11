CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Amendment 3: Taxing Authority for New Levee Districts

By Shannon Heckt
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405s8T_0cthm8ZC00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana statewide election is just 10 days away. Voters will have to decide on four constitutional amendments and Amendment 3 could make some changes to levee districts.

Levee districts manage the construction and maintenance of levees. The legislature can create new levee districts if it wants. Any district created before 2006 can levy up to 5 mills on property tax to help pay for levee work.

“It essentially just allows certain levee districts around the state to have the ability to go to their local voters and ask for additional increases in revenue to modify their levee protection systems,” said Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President and CEO Stephen Wasguespack.

A mill is a one dollar tax for every one thousand dollars someone pays in property tax. If this amendment passes it would allow levee boards to vote to implement the mills in eight districts. If the majority of a district votes no they can opt out.

Amendment 1: Streamlining sales tax collection

“It gives those voters a right to choose their own destiny in how much they want to invest in their own levee districts,” Waguespack said.

Those in favor believe flood control is a major issue levee boards should have more ease in dealing with.

“Those parishes of concern who are in low flood areas as hurricane season and rain continues to be catastrophic have to think about,” said Davante Lewis, Director of Public Affairs for the LA Budget Project.

There are five levee districts that would mainly be impacted by this vote: the Chenier Plain Coastal Authority, Iberia Parish Levee, Squirrel Run Levee, St. Tammany Levee, and the Tangipahoa Levee District.

If it doesn’t pass they will have to rely on private fundraising or ask other government entities for money.

The election will take place on November 13. Early voting has already begun and you can find if your polling location has moved due to hurricane damage here.

Read the Public Affairs Research Council nonpartisan guide here .

Amendment 2: Tax reform

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Deadline to apply for Hurricane Ida assistance Nov. 29

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Survivors of Hurricane Ida in need of relief will have until Monday Nov. 29, to complete their application to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If survivors need help or have questions about the FEMA assistance should immediately visit the website DisasterAssistance.gov or phone 800-621-3362 from 6AM to […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tangipahoa, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana joins 11 other states in suit over COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Attorney General Jeff Landry announced today that Louisiana has joined with 11 other states in suing the Biden administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. On Nov. 4, the CMS announced the mandate requiring vaccines for eligible staff at […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levee#Legislature#Constitutional Amendments#Taxing Authority#The La Budget Project
KLFY News 10

Pointe-au-Chien tribe pushes for more coastal protections

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, La. (BRPROUD) – In southern Terrebonne Parish, the Pointe-au-Chien tribe lives close to where Hurricane Ida made landfall. As they clean up for this storm, they are making a push for more coastal protections to keep their community safe from future storms. The tribe has lived in southern Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes for hundreds of […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy