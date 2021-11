When I started writing music for my first EP, I knew that a huge part of the process, the songs, and the visuals would be about honouring my past, and with that, my family. Though my first single, Divination, is a personal song about facing the unknown and having the courage to endure, as it started breathing to life, the image of my grandmothers would come to my mind more and more frequently. They have served as inspiration for so much of my life, and so I wanted to share some of their story with you, in the hopes that the song and video can carry you to the place it holds in my own heart and imagination.

