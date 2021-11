Halo Infinite is arriving early, as the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta has been released in a surprise launch following Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration stream, but unfortunately, bugs and launch issues are making it difficult for some players to get in on the action. Thankfully, there are some fixes and workarounds that you can do to limit the impact of these bugs or even squash them entirely. Solutions like these will make enjoying the game during its early launch much easier and less stressful.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO