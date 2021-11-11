CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Navy veteran doing pull-ups for 11 hours, 11 minutes to raise money for those who served

By Nexstar Media Wire, Melanie DaSilva, Kayla Fish
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFXaI_0cthjKtc00

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. ( WPRI ) — John Brunelli, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, is commemorating Veterans Day while raising money at the same time.

The 53-year-old Navy Veteran is doing 11 hours and 11 minutes of pull-ups at a local gym in honor of those who served.

Brunelli has described himself as a “fitness addict” and started the workout just after midnight.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The money Brunelli raises will go to Homes for our Troops , an organization that builds specially designed homes for wounded Veterans.

“I think a lot of people forget about the families too and what they have to go through, of that mental trauma they have to go through,” Brunelli said. “I think it’s a great organization and I’m privileged to be able to do this for them.”

Donate to Brunelli’s fundraiser here

The organization, located in the nearby city of Taunton, builds homes in the areas that veterans choose to live, and continues its relationship with veterans after home delivery, to assist them with rebuilding their lives.

So far, Brunelli has surpassed his $1,111 goal and has raised more than $2,800.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Veterans Home Care Shares Important Message For Those Who Served

ST. LOUIS, MO -- November 3, 2021 – On this Veteran’s Day, Veterans Home Care (VHC) has an important message for aging veterans and their families. In addition to free meals and discounts, those who have served at least one day during wartime may be eligible for a little-known VA benefit that could be worth thousands to help cover medical and custodial care costs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTVU FOX 2

Veterans Day photos: Honoring those who served in the military

OAKLAND, Calif. - Have you thanked a veteran today?. Each year, America pays tribute to all those who served in the military on Veterans Day, which became a national holiday in 1938. It's held on Nov. 11 because that's the date that World War I officially ended, on the 11th...
OAKLAND, CA
Scranton Times

Serving those who served

The men and women who serve our country in the military do so for various reasons. It could be to carry on a family tradition, out of a sense of duty, to get an education, to get a job or as a career. Whatever the reasons, it takes a certain amount of courage, discipline and honor to serve. Military service carries great personal risk, and the need to defend our country is real. We civilians owe those who serve honorably our gratitude and respect.
MILITARY
nodawaynews.com

Veterans Day ceremonies bestow honor to those who have served

This year’s annual Nodaway County Veterans Day Observance will be at 11 am, Thursday, November 11 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. The Veterans Day Ceremony is coordinated by the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100. The welcome and introduction of dignitaries will be by David Dredge, Post 100 commander. The Posting of the Colors will be under the direction of Honor Guard Commander Amos Clampit.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Washington Times

Veteran homelessness a focus as nation honors those who served

The tent city outside the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus just off the 405 Freeway resembled more a military encampment than a makeshift shantytown thrown up by vagrants. The tents were lined up with a soldierly precision, and each sported a prominent American flag. The impressive display...
HOMELESS
WJFW-TV

First Veterans' Worship Celebration to honor those who served

Local News Published 11/07/2021 9:19AM, Last Updated 11/08/2021 9:37AM. Rhinelander - "We wanted to have this service as a way of bringing people together rather than us being apart," said Mark Klaisner, a pastor at First United Methodist Church in Rhinelander, where they are celebrating their very first Veterans' Worship Service to honor those who have served.
RHINELANDER, WI
Martinsville Bulletin

Patrick County salutes those who served with Veterans Day Parade

Patriotism was alive and well on the streets of Patrick County Saturday. It was at the Veterans Day parade, which featured grand marshal Harvie Langhorne Spangler and guest speaker Lt. Col. Joseph Griffin. Spangler was born in Meadows of Dan in 1928 and is a graduate of Meadows of Dan...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Old Navy#Weather#Wpri
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Veterans Day events return as communities honor those who served

A tradition of bringing veterans into Routt County schools to celebrate Veterans Day will resume in 2021, after taking a hiatus last year, but the events will again mostly look different from past years due to lingering impacts of COVID-19. “It feels really good,” Jim Stanko, adjutant Routt County veteran...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
qu.edu

Student brings Veterans Day celebration to those who served

Nebiyou Masresha, a graduate student in Quinnipiac’s social work program, wanted to salute America’s veterans — and show them that their work and sacrifice is as valued today as it was the day they stood up for their country. Masresha developed a two-day Veterans Day celebration this week at the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTOV 9

Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard thanks those who served

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard also took time this Veteran’s Day to thank those who have served. The honor guard hosted an annual event outside the county courthouse. The ceremony focused on those who have served, those who lost their lives while defending the country, prisoners of...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
mysouthlakenews.com

Honoring Those Who Served: City of Southlake Employee Veterans

The City of Southlake takes pride in employing world class employees who not only serve our community, but have served the entire country. Meet our veterans, Engineering Inspector Julio Reyna III and Public Works Senior Equipment Operator Jason Camblin. Both individuals served in the U.S. Army, Reyna for four years...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
qu.edu

Student Veterans Organization provides unique opportunities for those who’ve served

Quinnipiac is a recognized leader in educating the nation’s veterans, regularly ranked among the top military-friendly institutions in the country. One of the ways that the university accomplishes these goals is through the Student Veterans Organization, which helps former military personnel meet their educational goals and overcome any challenges that come their way. The student-run organization also fundraises for various veterans’ programs.
MILITARY
ktvo.com

Wapello County Veterans Day program honors those who served

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa community is honoring those who have served the country this Veterans Day. Veterans were were honored at American Legion Post 3 in Ottumwa. One lucky veteran would receive the Wapello County Veteran of the Year title for his hard work and dedication to the community.
OTTUMWA, IA
Sentinel-Echo

LETTER TO EDITOR: Veterans Day tribute to those in family who served

WAF, Women in the Air Force, brought women into limited roles in the United States Air Force. In 1948 President Truman signed the Women’s Armed Service Integration Act. The act allowed women to serve directly in the military. In 1976 the WAF program ended when women were accepted on an equal basis with men.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis Veterans Memorial District honors those who served

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Veterans Day events began early in Clovis. Veterans of Foreign Wars members served a pancake breakfast at 7:00 a.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. There were documentary films and exhibits, a new Community Heritage Center and a patriotic concert. It’s all in an effort to honor veterans. Each Veterans Day, […]
CLOVIS, CA
Live 95.9

Great Deals & Free Meals On Veteran’s Day For Those Who Served

Hey, here's some good news(for a change)! Many restaurants, some nearby, others reachable in about an hour's drive, are showing their thanks today by providing a significant discount or a free meal to veterans and active duty service members. In other words, if you've served your country, restaurants are ready...
TRAVEL
WDTN

WDTN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy