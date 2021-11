First years still finding their place on campus and forming their friend groups don’t need to feel pressured by what they see on social media. Fairies. Angels and devils. Princesses. Fairies again. Pirates. More fairies. (What is up with the fairy costumes this year?) Besides the overwhelming dread of catching up on schoolwork after a weekend of spooky fun, post-Halloween brings another task to the plate: drudging through a slew of Instagram photo dumps. Scrolling reveals picture after picture of group costumes with sexy butterflies, Disney princesses, or something in between. The costumes are stunning, the angles perfect, the editing masterful. Even I attempted to contribute to the onslaught of posts: I carefully selected the best photos out of the hundreds my friends and I had taken throughout the weekend, ran them through filters, and lowered exposure levels, before posting with an inside joke as my caption. And the first Instagram slide? Just like everyone else: fairies.

