Raptoreum Crypto Miners Cashing In On Zen 3's Fat Cache Could Create A Ryzen 5000 Shortage

Over the last several years, the perception of cryptocurrencies has changed drastically. Earlier in the year, several major companies announced a more open-minded approach to Bitcoin, accepting it as payment for product and services. Since then, business and major corporations have become much more open to investing in blockchain and cryptocurrencie. Just last month, Mastercard announced that it has agreed to acquire the blockchain analytics start-up CipherTrace, in the latest sign of how major companies are warming to the technology. “Digital assets have the potential to reimagine commerce, from everyday acts like paying and getting paid to transforming economies, making them more inclusive and efficient,” said Ajay Bhalla, President, Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard. “With the rapid growth of the digital asset ecosystem comes the need to ensure it is trusted and safe. Our aim is to build upon the complementary capabilities of Mastercard and CipherTrace to do just this.” AGM Group Holdings Inc. , Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. , SOS Limited , Bit Digital, Inc.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO