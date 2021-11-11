CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Raptoreum Crypto Miners Cashing In On Zen 3's Fat Cache Could Create A Ryzen 5000 Shortage

By Tim Sweezy
Hot Hardware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency mining has played a role in the GPU shortage that has been plaguing gamers for a while now trying to upgrade their own PCs. Now it seems crypto miners are feeling the pain of trying to get a GPU too, and some are targeting a particular AMD CPU for its...

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

Nvidia's technology could provide the critical foundation for the metaverse. Meta Platforms is investing billions of dollars in a bet on the metaverse that could pay off handsomely. Unity plans to provide the tools for millions of creators to build the metaverse. The metaverse is coming. And the internet as...
MARKETS
CNET

Cryptocurrency faces a quantum computing problem

Cryptocurrencies hold the potential to change finance, eliminating middlemen and bringing accounts to millions of unbanked people around the world. Quantum computers could upend the way pharmaceuticals and materials are designed by bringing their extraordinary power to the process. Here's the problem: The blockchain accounting technology that powers cryptocurrencies could...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Miners#Ghostrider#Cryptonite#3d V Cache
d1softballnews.com

Is Zen 4 Dense (Zen 4D) AMD’s answer to Intel’s hybrid architecture?

Today the 12th generation Core CPUs officially debut, the first x86 solutions based on high-performance hybrid architecture, i.e. equipped with cores based on two different architectures, Golden Cove and Gracemont (more information here). We have known for some time that AMD will respond in early 2022 to the new Intel...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Upcoming AMD Ryzen with 8 Zen 5 cores and 16 Zen 4D cores to potentially thwart Intel's hybrid advances, Zen 4D to offer massive multi-core gains at Zen 3 IPC levels

AMD could be looking to introduce a Zen 4D contemporary to Zen 4 Raphael that would focus more on multi-core performance even if it means reduced single-core gains. Zen 4D is slated to launch with Bergamo EPYC parts but are likely to be available on the desktop or even consoles such as the PS5 Pro. In 2023, AMD is expected to launch a hybrid solution with up to eight Zen 5 performance cores and 16 Zen 4D efficiency cores on the AM5 platform.
COMPUTERS
etftrends.com

Crypto Miners Had a Huge Day Yesterday

Crypto’s big day yesterday lifted mining stocks across the sector, and good news keeps rolling in for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and Ethereum surged, with bitcoin approaching record highs and Ethereum’s token, ether, reaching a new high water mark of $4,816.60. In yesterday’s rally, Marathan Digital went up 20%, Riot Blockchain leaped...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
hypebeast.com

AMD Has Created a CPU With 128 Cores Based on Its New Zen 4 Architecture

More than a year after AMD first announced its Zen 4 architecture, the tech company has finally unveiled some of its first processors to use that technology, although both series will focus on corporate customers for now. Over at AMD’s latest keynote, CEO Dr. Lisa Su unveiled the new Bergamo:...
COMPUTERS
techgage.com

AMD Announces Milan-X EPYC With 3D V-Cache, Instinct MI200 Data Center GPU & Teases Zen 4

Since the launch of its first EPYC processors, it’s been clear that AMD had huge ambitions for the enterprise. Not only was the company offering CPUs with more cores than its competitors, the Zen architecture has continued to improve and make each of those cores more potent, and more effective in a large number of workloads. Today, the company talked at length about where it will be going from here.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Cryptominers Target AMD Ryzen CPUs for Their Big L3 Caches

According to a recent report from Bitcoin Press, the new Raptoreum (RTM) crypto has the potential to create a shortage of AMD Ryzen processors if enough cryptocurrency miners jump on the bandwagon. Unlike other cryptocurrencies that you can mine with graphics cards or ASICs, Raptoreum favors processors, especially those with huge caches, such as Ryzen, Threadripper or Epyc chips from AMD that tend to rank high on our list of CPU benchmarks and best CPUs for gaming.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

NFTs and crypto wallets could be in Discord’s future

On Monday, Discord founder and CEO Jason Citron tweeted a screenshot depicting Discord integrated with popular crypto wallet service MetaMask and WalletConnect, an open protocol that many mobile crypto wallets are built on. Citron employed the NFT Twitterverse phrase “probably nothing,” shorthand for this will be a huge deal. The...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

North America Presents New Opportunities for Crypto Miners

Over the last several years, the perception of cryptocurrencies has changed drastically. Earlier in the year, several major companies announced a more open-minded approach to Bitcoin, accepting it as payment for product and services. Since then, business and major corporations have become much more open to investing in blockchain and cryptocurrencie. Just last month, Mastercard announced that it has agreed to acquire the blockchain analytics start-up CipherTrace, in the latest sign of how major companies are warming to the technology. “Digital assets have the potential to reimagine commerce, from everyday acts like paying and getting paid to transforming economies, making them more inclusive and efficient,” said Ajay Bhalla, President, Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard. “With the rapid growth of the digital asset ecosystem comes the need to ensure it is trusted and safe. Our aim is to build upon the complementary capabilities of Mastercard and CipherTrace to do just this.” AGM Group Holdings Inc. , Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. , SOS Limited , Bit Digital, Inc.
CURRENCIES
Hot Hardware

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop Allegedly Rocks Ryzen 9 6900HX And RTX 3080 Ti

A listing at the FCC confirms ASUS is prepping a new ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop with the model designation G533Z. Unfortunately, much of the good stuff is being kept confidential, though the listing does at least present a sketch of the laptop's underside. More interesting, however, is what the upcoming laptop is rumored to wield.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Waiting On Steam Deck? One XPlayer AMD Edition Handheld Gaming PC Needs Testers ASAP

It didn't take long for Valve to earmark its initial batch of Steam Deck handheld gaming PCs to those who plunked down $5 for a reservation, which will begin shipping in December. Any new reservations placed are now estimated to ship sometime after the second quarter of next year. There's a window of opportunity for competitors to fill the gap, and One-Netbook is hoping to do exactly that with its own line of handheld PCs. Additionally, it's seeking testers for its newest model, the One XPlayer AMD Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Your Ryzen-based Windows 11 PCs could be snappier with new StoreMI 2.1.0.205

AMD has released the latest version of its StoreMI SSD caching software today. The major highlight of the new version 2.1.0.205 is support for Microsoft's new Windows 11 OS. While it hasn't been explicitly stated, it's possible the new version brings certain Windows 11-specific optimizations under the hood. For those...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy