NYC Black Lives Matter Threatens Bloodshed, Riots in City if Anti-Crime Units Reinstated
NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams spoke with BLM leaders on Wednesday, leading to tense moments over his promise to bring back an undercover cop...www.newsweek.com
What's BLM gonna do about the black on black killings? How are they gonna be role models for the younger generation? Especially the homes without positive father role models. Gangs pressure them as they play on the basketball courts or walking home from school. How bout quit pointing fingers & address the inner issues cause for every one finger pointing at someone there's 3 pointing back at you.
BLM is a terrorist organization. Why does our government not arrest them for inciting violence, murder and destruction?
they need to hunt him down and show him police brutality for that threat on America he should be in jail for thise remarks of violence any other citizens makes those remarks they hunt them down but the leftys have him in there pocket every time the leftys lose ground they threaten the American people to keep fear in them to control them i say fight back blm is trash and shouldnt be on American soil if you hate America so bad and dont like what we due you know what to due get out of our country and stop making a mess already your not even for the American people and only care about yourselves hope they due bring it back America sure does need it blm is making America weak we the people need to stand up to them and get them out of here
