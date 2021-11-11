Lakehurst Police Announce Annual Holiday Toy Drive

LAKEHURST – The Lakehurst Police Association is asking help from local businesses and the community with their annual Holiday Toy Drive.

Every year, officers from the Lakehurst Borough Police Department try to make Christmas special for families in need. They wouldn’t be successful without the support of the community and local businesses.

If you have any questions, wish to donate, or know a family in need, contact Detective Madelyn Waltz at 732-657-7812 ext. 204.

Anyone who has a need for assistance is asked to fill out the toy drive form, which can be found online at lakehurstpolice.org under the community affairs and events section, and email it to mwaltz@lakehurstpolice.org or you may print it out and drop off at police headquarters or pick up a form at police headquarters as well. Donation requests must be in no later than December 18.