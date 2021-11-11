CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

How Astroworld Disaster Can Be Avoided in the Future

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The venue, the artists, the demographic of the audience, as well as their likely responses, interactions and behaviors must be considered, said an...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Lawsuits#In The Future
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
New York Post

Fans claim ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Astroworld tragedy

The animated Nostradamus has done it again — or, at least, fan art has. Fans of “The Simpsons” have pointed out yet another instance of the notoriously prophetic show apparently predicting the news years before it occurred, this time with the recent Astroworld tragedy. While aired episodes of the cartoon have previously been credited with anticipating everything from Sept. 11 to Roy Horn being mauled by a tiger, the parallels this time actually don’t have to do with the series itself, but with fan art of it.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

How Race and Class Play Into the Astroworld Tragedy

At least eight people died and hundreds were injured on Friday when a surging crowd pushed the breath out of Astroworld’s audience of thousands. Two of the dead were high schoolers. The oldest victim was just 27. And the entire show was caught on tape. There’s video of Travis Scott...
HOUSTON, TX
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
HOUSTON, TX
BET

Astroworld Disaster: How Industry Experts View The Deadly Failure Of Planning And Safety Protocols

A concert with thousands in attendance, many of whom were likely enjoying their first major outing since before the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, turned deadly, claiming the lives of eight attendees and injuring dozens more. Those with expertise in promoting and staging such events say the casualties were completely avoidable and there were failures on several levels.
WEATHER
foxwilmington.com

Astroworld Disaster Timeline: How the Deadly Concert Festival’s Tragedy Unfolded

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston got off to a chaotic start, even hours before the rapper took the stage. At 2 p.m., hundreds of fans surged across a parking lot, and easily pushed down chain link fences to storm the venue. Hundreds more stormed through a VIP security gate, overwhelming a lone security guard. Houston Police chief Troy Finner says he met with Scott and conveyed his concerns about the energy of the crowd, but at 9:06 p.m., Scott began his performance.
ENTERTAINMENT
New York Post

Travis Scott could ‘never imagine the severity’ of Astroworld disaster

Travis Scott took to Instagram Saturday night to share an emotional video message about Friday’s stampede at his Houston Astroworld concert, which left eight people dead and some 300 injured. The remarks marked the rapper’s first public comments about the calamity since he issued a carefully worded statement Saturday morning.
CELEBRITIES
ABC30 Fresno

Kylie Jenner is 'broken and devastated' over Astroworld Fest disaster

HOUSTON, Texas -- Kylie Jenner, rapper Travis Scott's girlfriend, is "broken and devastated" amid the deadly catastrophe that happened Friday night at Astroworld Festival. Jenner released the following statement on Instagram after learning at least eight people died and hundreds of other concert goers were injured at NRG Park. "Travis...
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
634K+
Followers
69K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy