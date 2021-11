The Browns need to make significant changes after their loss to the Patriots. It’s not even the 4th quarter yet as this is being typed and the game is all but over. The Browns couldn’t figure out the Patriots’ secondary, something the CBS broadcasters have been pointing out all game. The New England defense has taken away every one of Baker Mayfield’s receivers, forcing Mayfield to try and find something that wasn’t there. The Browns’ defense was equally as bad, being unable to stop the Patriots at any point in the game. Even allowing them to muster a 99-yard-drive at one point. It’s safe to say that Kevin Stefanski and Joe Woods are not who the team needs calling plays.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO