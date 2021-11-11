CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis radio station KEZK just flipped to 24 hours of Christmas music

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Our partner station 102.5 KEZK is back as St. Louis' official Christmas station for the 18th year in a row. Click below to listen live:

The station will be playing Christmas music for 24 hours straight from now until the holidays are over.

The flip happened at midnight:

IT'S HERE! We just flipped to Christmas music! Listen 24 hours a day from now until Christmas! Download the Audacy app to listen now - https://bit.ly/XMASinSTL Tell your smart speaker to "Play KEZK!"

Posted by 102.5 KEZK on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

