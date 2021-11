The long-awaited Fortnite and Naruto crossover will reportedly be added to the game on Nov. 16, according to leaks. For a while now, rumors have been circulating surrounding the addition of Naruto coming to Fortnite. For a game that's seen the addition of various pop culture icons over the years, including Rick Sanchez, Batman, and even Ariana Grande, it's not too wild to anticipate an anime crossover happening at somepoint. That being said, I'm struggling to imagine Naruto Uzumaki running around the Fortnite island with an Assault Rifle.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO