Public Health

Ball Arena Now Requires Proof Of Vax Or Negative Covid Test

By A.J.
 6 days ago
If you're going to a Nuggets game or an Avalanche game, or any event going on at Ball Arena, as of now, you will need to show proof of your COVD vaccination or a negative test...

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Covid#Vax#Cdc#Nuggets#Avalanche#Covd#Oxford Astrazeneca
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

New Moderna COVID vaccine booster eligibility rules: Who can get the third shot now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. More people have become eligible to get the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot in certain states, which means you may now be able to get the extra dose to further protect yourself. The booster dose is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and comes with guidelines for who is and isn't eligible. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

Novavax coronavirus vaccine: When can I get it and how does it work?

Maryland-based biotech company Novavax could soon bring a new coronavirus vaccine into the market about a year after Americans first rolled up their sleeves. The following include reader questions about the vaccine along with a few others compiled by the Herald and/or Novavax. When can I get a Novavax coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Long COVID linked to more bacteria in your mouth

In a new study from UMass Chan Medical School, researchers found that patients with persistent long COVID symptoms have oral microbiomes with a much higher abundance of bacteria that induce inflammation. Currently, scientists don’t understand the mechanism of long COVID. There are suggestions that the innate immune system may be...
SCIENCE
hngn.com

Democratic Lawmakers Push Biden To Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test Results for Domestic Flights

Three dozen legislators are urging the federal government to demand confirmation of complete immunization or a negative coronavirus test to board domestic flights as the Christmas travel season approaches. Lawmakers are Urging To Have Additional Travel Restrictions. In a letter submitted to President Joe Biden, the new travel limitations would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
