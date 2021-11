The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie flavor this year called Adventurefuls, and for right now they're only available in the Saginaw area. If you're not in the Saginaw area, don't freak out! The Adventurefuls will be available everywhere early in 2022. The reason the Saginaw region is able to sell them early is that they started their cookie-selling season early this year. It's proving to be a good decision as some troops have already sold out of the new cookie.

