CLARKSTON, Ga. — A shocking discovery in a Clarkston woman's van led to a happy ending for a family who had been in agony over the disappearance of their 1-year-old son. Blaise Barnett was located inside of a van parked in a driveway on Rogers Street - not far from the Clarkston Police Department - when a woman found him Thursday, Nov. 11, officers said. An Amber Alert went out the previous morning after he went missing. Authorities said the SUV, he was inside of, was taken from his home.

CLARKSTON, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO