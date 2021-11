The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case involving the expansion of a rule that prohibits issuing green cards to those who officials deem would be reliant on public assistance. The “Trump” administration issued the expansion, but it was blocked by a federal court, something the Biden administration has decided not to fight. Arizona and a dozen other states, claim that the Biden administration acted unlawfully in not defending expansion. We learned more from ASU Law Professor, Angela Banks.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO