CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders host Chiefs in AFC West battle on NBC Sunday Night Football

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INhqY_0ctheu7n00

NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ on KSN will feature the Raiders and Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from their first loss in three games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia when they host the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City is 12-4 against the Raiders under coach Andy Reid but the teams split a pair of high-scoring games last season with the Chiefs losing at home and winning in Las Vegas.  On Sunday, the Chiefs beat the Packers, 13-7. The Packers were without quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bench Patrick Mahomes? Chiefs fans react to petition

Both trail the Chargers in the AFC West, where all four teams have winning records.

Pregame coverage of Sunday Night Football kicks off at 6 p.m. The game will air at approximately 7:20 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
SB Nation

DeSean Jackson had the most bizarre fumble of the NFL season

DeSean Jackson has a reputation for always trying to do a little too much on the football field. As a high school recruit, Jackson gained notoriety at an All-American game for fumbling on a breakaway touchdown when he flipped into the end zone. Jackson fumbled on the one-yard-line while celebrating again on the Philadelphia Eagles once he got to the NFL. Whether he was making overly ambitious decisions as a punt returner or earning taunting penalties on touchdowns, Jackson’s career as a wide receiver has never been boring.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
reviewjournal.com

Raiders add veteran cornerback

The Raiders are adding a veteran to a cornerback position that has been hit hard by injuries. Desmond Trufant, a nine-year veteran who played two games this year with the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Raiders. Two Raiders cornerbacks are on the injured-reserve list — Trayvon Mullen and...
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime in Week 10, and here are four reasons they will win the AFC West battle. Last weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders struggled mightily against the New York Giants, something the Kansas City Chiefs had done the week before. In fact, Kansas City has struggled to look like a dominant team all season long, and many feel that the issues on both sides of the ball could leave them on the outside looking at the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Raiders’ DeSean Jackson forgets to run to the end zone, immediately fumbles

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson looked to have a touchdown reception. Instead, he ran backwards and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders, in need of wide receiver depth, gave DeSean Jackson a call and signed him to a deal for the remainder of the season. The veteran wide receiver requested a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but was released after the deadline passed when they could not find a deal. Jackson made his debut for the team on Sunday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sunday Night Football#Afc West#American Football#Nbc#Raiders And Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Kansas City Chiefs#Packers#Chargers#Ksn Tv
FanSided

Raiders lineman finds scissors in the middle of field vs. Chiefs

We’re not exactly sure what was going on in the middle of the second quarter between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. In the midst of a tie game of seven points apiece, the two teams lined up against each other and before the Chiefs could snap the ball, a Raiders defensive player held things up for a few seconds to identify something unknown on the field.
NFL
FanSided

What did the Raiders player throw off the field on SNF?

During the second quarter of Sunday Night Football, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson stopped play to throw something off the field. NFL fans were hyped for the Las Vegas Raiders to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The silver and black, overall, have been playing great football all year, leading them to the top of the AFC West. But the Chiefs were looking to try and keep rebounding after an inauspicious start to the year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes roasted for cringe TikTok video with fiancée, brother

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is being roasted for his mood in a TikTok video featuring the QB, his fianceé, Brittany Matthews, and younger brother, Jackson. Jackson filmed a selfie video of himself, Matthews, and the All-Pro QB “enjoying” a hang outside of a bar/restaurant. Well, at least Jackson and Matthews seem to be having a good time. Contrary to the upbeat nature of the MC Hammer remix Jackson puts over the TikTok, Patrick doesn’t exactly emit exuberance towards the camera.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Honey Badger had perfect quote after Chiefs win

The Kansas City Chiefs finally put together a complete performance with their blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. The victory came at a time when many people were beginning to write them off, and Tyrann Mathieu alluded to that after the game. Mathieu was asked about...
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
KSN News

KSN News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy