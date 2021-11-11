CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Police Search For Drug Offender

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFeUp_0cthenBw00

JACKSON – Police are currently searching for a Jackson Township man who has been charged for possessing drugs after police found multiple substances and their car.

On November 3, officers from the Jackson Township Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop after receiving information regarding two people allegedly distributing drugs. Police first observed two people return to their car and drive to a home on Freehold Road before pulling them over.

During the investigation, police said the two people refused to cooperate with the officers. The car was seized for further investigation after a K9 from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office alerted them to the presence of narcotics.

After obtaining an authorized a warrant to search the car, police seized 100 wax folds containing heroin, along with Xanax and crack cocaine along with paraphernalia.

Police charged the following individuals:

Rachel Spock, 31, of Somerset but currently residing in Jackson, was charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license and possession of CDS while operating a motor vehicle. She was processed and released on summons.

Sean Sampson, 30 of Jackson, was charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At this time, detectives have not located Sampson and he has been entered as a New Jersey Wanted Person. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 732-928-1111 or through the department’s StopIt app online.

The public are reminded that any persons arrested or charged with any offenses or crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Police Arrest Three For Drug Possession

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Members of the Township Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and Patrol Division made three arrests related to drug possession and drug paraphernalia earlier this month. Around 2:20 p.m. on November 3, township police conducted three simultaneous pedestrian stops in the area of Mathistown Road. The probable...
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Crash Claims Passenger On Route 18

COLTS NECK – An Edison man died in a crash that took place in the early morning hours of November 14, police said. He was the passenger in a car driven by a Seaside Heights woman at around 3 a.m. Police have not released the names of those involved yet.
COLTS NECK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Little Egg Police Make Drug Arrests

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Residents told police that someone in the neighborhood was possibly selling drugs, which resulted in arrests. The Little Egg Harbor Street Crimes Unit surveilled a home on National Union Boulevard on October 27. They watched what appeared to be a drug deal and followed a driver leaving the scene.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Rash Of Car Thefts Occur In Jackson

JACKSON – The Jackson Township Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and remove any valuables from vehicles after several thefts have occurred recently in the town. On October 20, a resident of Redwood Place reported that her $120,000 2021 Range Rover was stolen from the driveway overnight....
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Threat To “Shoot Up School” Unfounded

BRICK – Even though the threat of a student bringing a gun to Brick Township High School wound up being unfounded, officials said they ask any information like this to be sent to them. A social media post from a parent said that their child had heard of another student...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Luring Suspect Arrested Thanks To Public’s Help

JACKSON – With help from concerned residents and the New Jersey State Police, officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect who attempted to lure a juvenile. Jackson Township Police Department had previously released a statement regarding an attempted luring that occurred on October 30. The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was walking on Pitney Lane near Danielle Court when a car drove up to her.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Five Ocean County Residents Arrested In Drug Bust

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A total of five Ocean County residents were arrested for possessing drugs after police found heroin, methamphetamine and more. On November 5, officers from the Little Egg Harbor Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit implemented a court-authorized search warrant on a home located at 100 National Union Boulevard in Little Egg Harbor as part of a narcotics related investigation.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Police#Drug Paraphernalia#Heroin
Jersey Shore Online

Holmdel Man Sentenced 10 Years For Arson, Weapons

FREEHOLD – A man who used arson and a BB gun in attacks against a local business has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Leonard J. Mazzarisi, III, 32, formerly of Burgundy Drive in Holmdel, was sentenced to five years for second degree Aggravated Arson and an additional five years with 42 months without parole for second degree Possession of a Weapon For an Unlawful Purpose. Both sentences are set to run consecutively.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

28-Year-Old Driver Ejected From Truck In Fatal Crash

JACKSON – A 28-year-old man was killed in a fatal car crash after veering off the road into the woods, hitting trees and being partially ejected from the truck, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. on November 6, on Jackson Mills Road in the area of the I-195 overpass and Harmony Road. At the scene, officers found 2009 Ford Ranger crashed into a wooded area.
JACKSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Jersey Shore Online

Seaside Park Woman Dies In Fatal Parkway Crash

SEASIDE PARK – After her car crashed near milepost 45.8 on the Garden State Parkway, a 53-year-old Seaside Park woman died from her injuries, New Jersey State Police said. According to police, Carrieann Orlando, 53, was driving northbound when around 12:38 a.m. her car ran off the road and struck a metal guardrail, throwing her from the car. Police confirmed that she had passed from her injuries.
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Indicted In Teenager’s Overdose Death

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Two Ocean County residents are being indicted after providing a 16-year-old boy heroin and fentanyl that caused him to die of an overdose, police said. David Belk, 45, and Stephanie O’Neill, 44, both of Little Egg Harbor, are being indicted on the following charges: Strict Liability Drug Induced Death, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Heroin, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Heroin in connection to the teen’s death.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Convicted In Drive-By Double Shooting

ASBURY PARK – A jury returned guilty verdicts on two men responsible for a 2019 drive-by double shooting in Asbury Park. Jonathan M. Marvine, 27, of Sayreville and Gary R. Brooks Jr., 30, of Neptune City were both convicted of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, with Brooks additionally convicted of first-degree attempted murder and several related weapons offenses following a trial before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Man Arrested For Stealing $3,500 Of Cigarettes

BRICK – After stealing $3,500 worth of cigarettes from the Wawa on Brick Blvd., a 62-year-old man has been arrested in his Toms River home, police said. On October 29, the Wawa Gas Station at 116 Brick Blvd. reported to officers about a shoplifting incident. Surveillance footage revealed an unidentified man leaning over the cashier counter, grabbing a large brown box and exiting the store. The box contained about $3,500 worth of cigarettes.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Need Assistance Finding Luring Suspect

JACKSON – The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an attempted luring incident that occurred on Pitney Lane near Danielle Court. Around 12:28 p.m. on October 30, the 13-year-old female victim was walking on Pitney Lane near Danielle Court when a car drove up...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Double Fatal Crash In Barnegat Under Investigation

BARNEGAT – Two people were killed in a tragic crash last night, police said. Around 10 p.m. on November 4, a Kia Forte was heading east on Route 72 when it went off the right side of the road. It then came back onto the roadway, crossed the center line into the oncoming lane. There, it collided with a tow truck heading west. The truck had a vehicle on its flatbed and another in tow.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

K-9 Storm Dies Shortly After Retirement

MANCHESTER – Members of the township police department, particularly his former partner and handler, Officer Marc Micciulla, were devastated by the death of recently retired K-9 Officer Storm. The black German Shepherd had just been honored during a recent Township Council meeting with a retirement proclamation read by Mayor Robert...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy