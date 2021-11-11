Police Search For Drug Offender

JACKSON – Police are currently searching for a Jackson Township man who has been charged for possessing drugs after police found multiple substances and their car.

On November 3, officers from the Jackson Township Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop after receiving information regarding two people allegedly distributing drugs. Police first observed two people return to their car and drive to a home on Freehold Road before pulling them over.

During the investigation, police said the two people refused to cooperate with the officers. The car was seized for further investigation after a K9 from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office alerted them to the presence of narcotics.

After obtaining an authorized a warrant to search the car, police seized 100 wax folds containing heroin, along with Xanax and crack cocaine along with paraphernalia.

Police charged the following individuals:

Rachel Spock, 31, of Somerset but currently residing in Jackson, was charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license and possession of CDS while operating a motor vehicle. She was processed and released on summons.

Sean Sampson, 30 of Jackson, was charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At this time, detectives have not located Sampson and he has been entered as a New Jersey Wanted Person. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 732-928-1111 or through the department’s StopIt app online.

The public are reminded that any persons arrested or charged with any offenses or crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.