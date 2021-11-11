CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Diplomacy doesn’t work in a zero-risk world

Iola Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A world of zero risk is not a world in which American diplomacy can deliver,” U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said as he...

www.iolaregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Diplomacy requires risks, and the U.S. has been shrinking from them

"A world of zero risk is not a world in which American diplomacy can deliver," U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said as he introduced his plan for modernizing American diplomacy at the Foreign Service Institute. Part of that plan, he said, would address the overly strict security protocols that...
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blinken
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#State
Washington Post

Trump supporters’ logic of political violence should alarm us all

A disturbing question now hangs over the conduct of American politics. “At this point,” said an audience member at a recent pro-Trump event, “we’re living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns?” As the crowd applauded, the man persisted: “No, and I’m not — that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS
Washington Post

Another lawyer, another memo offering advice on stealing the presidency

Early in his presidency, Donald Trump was angry. Narrowing things down a bit, he was angry that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was planning to recuse himself from any decisions related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump considered this a betrayal: He had appointed Sessions to that position in part clearly expecting him to be as loyal a supporter as Sessions was when he became the first member of the Senate to endorse Trump’s candidacy. But Sessions understood the job differently, which is to say he understood it correctly. His duty was to the country and the rule of law, not to Trump.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy