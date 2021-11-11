CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Lake George Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics NY

By Sara Rizzo
 5 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Grab your bathing suits (and maybe a winter coat) because the Polar Plunge is returning to Lake George for a good cause. The Polar Plunge will take place November 13 at Shepard Park Beach to raise funds and awareness for local Special Olympics athletes.

Lake George Polar Plunge raised $13K+

Organizers said hundreds of people are expected to go running into the freezing waters of Lake George on Saturday. Participants can raise money by asking friends, family, colleagues, and acquaintances for donations.

The event schedule for November 13:

  • Registration at 9 a.m.
  • “Cool School” Plunge at 10 a.m.
  • Top five team Plunge at 11 a.m.
  • Polar Plunge at noon
Community can weigh in on Lake George’s third superintendent search in a decade

The New Year’s Day Lake George Polar Plunge usually takes place every year, but was cancelled for New Year’s Day 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details for the 2022 The New Year’s Day Polar Plunge have not yet been released.

For more information about the Polar Plunge and to donate to Special Olympics New York, you can visit the event website .

