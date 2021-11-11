CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

After Twitter poll, Elon Musk sells off $5 billion in Tesla shares

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tq5Yp_0cthcFA600

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker’s stock, raising over $5 billion.

The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk’s stake in the company.

About $1.1 billion will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September.

Last weekend, Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, worth more than $20 billion, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The sale tweets caused a sell off of the stock Monday and Tuesday, but it recovered some on Wednesday. The shares were up 2.6% to $1,096 in extended trading Wednesday, and they have risen more than 50% this year.

The filings also disclosed that Musk exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company’s stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.

The tax transactions were “automatically effected” as part of a trading plan adopted on Sept. 14 to sell options that expire next year, according to forms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That was nearly two months before he floated the idea of the sale on Twitter.

After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.

Musk was Tesla’s largest shareholder as of June, owning about 17% of the company, according to data provider FactSet. He’s the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $282 billion, most of it in Tesla stock.

Wedbush Analyst Daniel Ives calculated that Musk has about $10 billion in taxes coming due on stock options that vest next summer.

The sometimes abrasive and unpredictable Musk said he proposed selling the stock as some Democrats have been pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they don’t sell any shares. However, the wording on unrealized gains, also called a “billionaires tax,” was removed from President Joe Biden’s budget, which is still being negotiated.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Do you support this?”

Tesla does not pay Musk a cash salary, but has received huge stock options. “I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk tweeted.

Tesla Inc. is based in Palo Alto, California, although Musk has announced it will move its headquarters to Texas .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Burned body found two days after possible arson in Lancaster

Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body in Lancaster Monday afternoon, officials said. The body was reported found at about 2:30 p.m. along the 44000 block of Andale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The discovery of the body comes more than two days after the initial fire, which […]
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
MarketRealist

Bernie Sanders' Net Worth as He Takes on Elon Musk Again

Bernie Sanders is targeting billionaires like Elon Musk again. This isn't the first time that he has targeted Musk or for that matter billionaires. Sanders has been running his campaign around the glaring wealth inequality in the U.S. What’s his net worth as he takes on billionaires?. Article continues below...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Elon Musk wants to know how his $15 billion in taxes will be used by the US gov’t

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to know how his $15 billion in taxes will be used by the US government. The sentiment was recently shared on Twitter following a weekend that saw Musk responding to US Senator Bernie Sanders on the social media platform, resulting in much controversy and criticism from the longtime politician’s supporters.
ECONOMY
Reuters

JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 mln over warrants, Musk tweets

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)has sued Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of "flagrantly" breaching a contract the two corporate giants agreed in 2014 relating to warrants Tesla sold to the bank. Warrants give the holder the right...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Factset#Forbes#Wedbush#Democrats
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla Stock Sale Is Designed For Tax Maximization

Elon Musk continued selling Tesla shares last week, offloading a combined $6.9 billion worth of stock. Since the Tesla CEO pledged in a Twitter poll to sell 10% of his holdings in the company (worth about $20 billion), it means he’s still a long way to reaching that threshold. So why isn’t he selling the shares more quickly then?
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Does Elon Musk Still Hold the Title of World’s Richest Man?

Elon Musk wasn’t thrilled to find out senator Bernie Sanders posted a tweet on Nov. 14, 2021, suggesting that the “extremely wealthy” pay higher taxes, probably because he still holds the title of world’s richest man. Musk showed his discontent with the comment by replying, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Big Short investor deletes all his tweets after posting dire economic predictions and jabs at Elon Musk

Michael Burry, the investor made famous by The Big Short, has alleged that Elon Musk is selling Tesla stock simply to capitalise on its enormous value while the share price is still high.Mr Burry tweeted: “Let’s face it. @elonmusk borrowed against 88.3 million shares, sold all his mansions, moved to Texas, and is asking @BernieSanders whether he should sell more stock. He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA.”The investor made the claim a few days after delivering a dire warning for the economy, tweeting that stock market speculation has reached levels not seen since before the...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary defends Elon Musk's nearly $300 billion fortune — and predicts many workers won't return to offices

Kevin O'Leary defended Tesla CEO Elon Musk's almost $300 billion fortune this week. The "Shark Tank" investor predicted a permanent shift from offices to remote working. O'Leary said that demand for employees with digital skills has surged thanks to the pandemic. "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary defended Tesla CEO Elon...
BUSINESS
KTLA

KTLA

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy