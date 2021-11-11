CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMPD: 15-year-old who died after shooting was committing a robbery, teen co-suspect arrested

By Kelly Maricle
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – New information is being released in a shooting last weekend that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old.

Des Moines police now say the teen that died, and another 15-year-old, were robbing a 21-year-old when the shooting happened on November 7 in the area of 17 th Street and Forest Avenue.

Des Moines teen dies after being shot in head Sunday

The victim of the robbery shot one of the 15-year-olds, who also had a gun. The other 15-year-old suspect was armed with a knife, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The teen who was shot died from his injuries a few days after the incident.

Police now say the other teen has been charged with first-degree robbery and a waiver to adult court is pending.

No names have been released by police at this time.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances of the shooting and how those involved knew each other.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

