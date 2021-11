Edgar Wright’s latest project Last Night in Soho song-and-danced its way to theaters this past weekend (and you should, too). This ambitious psychological thriller follows Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie), a first-year university student who ventures away from her small town to attend the prestigious London College of Fashion to pursue her dreams of being a fashion designer. Upon her arrival into the bustling city, she quickly realizes that it isn’t as glamorous as London was in the 1960s, the era she often fantasizes about. After a few sobering interactions, she moves into a small bedroom that an elderly woman is renting out in her house. And this is where things start to get really interesting.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO