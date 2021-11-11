CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The IRS boosting income thresholds for tax brackets due to inflation; here are the new rates

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8Den_0cthaFEW00

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that the income thresholds for tax brackets will be higher in 2022 because of the pace of inflation.

It is common for the tax agency to announce an adjustment to tax brackets each year to reflect increasing consumer prices.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax rates will not be changed. The lowest threshold tax rate is 10% and the highest is 37%.

Other thresholds will be adjusted, according to the IRS, to reflect inflation. The standard deduction for married couples will rise 3.2% to $25,900 next year, for instance.

The adjustments represent around a 3% increase over last year’s thresholds.

According to the IRS, here are the new thresholds for the nation’s seven tax brackets in 2022.

· 10% tax bracket: single individuals earning less than $10,275 and married couples filing jointly earning up to $20,550.

· 12% tax bracket: single filers earning more than $10,275 and married couples filing jointly earning over $20,550.

· 22% tax bracket: single filers earning more than $41,775 and married couples filing jointly earning over $83,550.

· 24% tax bracket: single filers earning more than $89,075 and married couples filing jointly earning over $178,150.

· 32% tax bracket: single filers earning more than $170,050 and married couples filing jointly earning over $340,100.

· 35% tax bracket: single filers earning more than $215,950 and married couples filing jointly earning over $431,900.

· 37% tax bracket: single filers earning more than $539,900 and married couples filing jointly earning over $647,850.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story indicated that the change was for the 2020 tax year.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments To Arrive On Monday

A new batch of payments under the government’s expanded child tax credit will arrive Monday, marking the second to the last payments before the final on Dec. 15. Families with children under the age of 6 are expected to receive payments of $300 for each child for a total of $1,800. Households with children aged 6 to 17 will receive $250 for a total of $1,500.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Brackets#Tax Rates
easttexasradio.com

Your Check Is In The Mail

The November Advance Child Tax Credit Payment comes Monday to millions of Americans. The vast majority of parents who receive the child tax credit will get the total amount. But a problem with the September payment means some will get less. The IRS estimates it will pay out $15 billion in this installment alone. But some families won’t be getting the total $250 or $300 per child that most others will. Again, it goes back to a “technical issue” with the September payment. It caused about 2% of child tax credit recipients to get fees late and get a little too much money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
St. Joseph Post

IRS updates FAQs for 2020 Unemployment Compensation Exclusion

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated its frequently-asked-questions (FAQs) on 2020 Unemployment Compensation Exclusion. Question 2, Topic D: Amended Return (Form 1040-X) Questions 8 & 9, Topic G: Receiving a Refund, Letter, or Notice. Question 3, Topic I: Post Unemployment Compensation Exclusion Adjustment. These FAQs are being issued...
ECONOMY
Centre Daily

Inflation causes tax brackets and standard deduction to change in 2022. What to know

Income tax brackets and the standard deduction will be adjusted in 2022 in response to inflation. The Internal Revenue Service on Nov. 10 announced its annual inflation adjustments for tax year 2022 for more than 60 tax-related provisions — notably including an increase to the standard deduction amount and higher federal income tax brackets. The changes come as consumer prices continue to soar.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

IRS sends out second-to-last monthly Child Tax Credit payments

The Internal Revenue Services is sending out the second-to-last monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment beginning Monday, distributing about $15 billion to approximately 36 million families, the agency said last week. Overall, the government has delivered roughly $77 billion to families across the country since the July payments began. “The...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Here's when the fifth check will deposit

Money from the Child Tax Credit program is set to hit U.S. parents' bank accounts on Monday. After that, the fifth such payment sent to Americans under the enhanced federal initiative, only one month of payments will remain unless lawmakers decide to renew the benefit. The latest check will be...
INCOME TAX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
73K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy