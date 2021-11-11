CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Opinion: Calling out the Idaho Freedom Foundation

Cover picture for the articleFor political conservatives, countering big government’s alluring but empty promises are challenging. The task is tenfold harder when libertarians pretend to speak for conservatives. The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) was founded, in part, with a bequest from activist Ralph Smeed. A mentor of my old boss, Senator Steve Symms,...

Twin Falls Times-News

Reader Comment: Citizens for Greater Idaho speak out

The US government might, in the future, destroy its locks & dams that allow Idaho businesses access to the ocean by barge from the port at Lewiston. This may be good for salmon, but it is a problem for southern and eastern Idaho’s economy, as the port at Portland is no substitute. Portland’s port is hampered by a dysfunctional worker’s union; that dysfunction already pushes some of Idaho’s shipping up to more distant ports, such the Port of Tacoma.
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Sen. Daines, stop holding the Blackfoot hostage

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines — during a recent Senate hearing, you had a unique opportunity to join with three out of four Montanans in support of the bipartisan Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). Instead, you took the bill hostage. In exchange for supporting a bill that protects 80,000 acres at...
Lewiston Morning Tribune

OPINION: Elections ‘junkie’ says Idaho’s system is sound

Looking at the duties of Idaho’s secretary of state, it’s a wonder why anyone would want the job — especially someone such as Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, who says he “loves” what he’s doing. The secretary’s job description is far from glamorous. Duties include registering business entities, filing liens...
Idaho State Journal

Responding to Trent Clark's attempt to 'smear' Idaho Freedom Foundation

For more than 40 years, much of Idaho’s state government has been controlled by liberals posing as conservative Republicans. The myth that Idaho is a bastion of conservative public policies is easily disproved by the facts. Idaho has among the highest taxes in the region, unions have control of the state’s education system, government regulations are extensive, and state taxpayers are compelled to pay for a litany of leftist programs including social justice indoctrination, National Public Radio, and public television.
princewilliamtimes.com

GUEST OPINION: Fund-raising effort for the WWII memorial needs support

One of the many consequences of the pandemic over the last year and a half was the cancellation of Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. The flights transport as many United States military veterans as possible to see the memorials of the respective war or wars they fought in at no cost to the veterans. Unfortunately, many of our World War II veterans passed away without being able to participate in an Honor Flight.
KUTV

Idaho to sue Biden Administration on vaccine mandates

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho leaders will sue the Biden Administration Friday over the OSHA vaccine mandates. "I joined Idaho leaders in communicating to President Joe Biden in September our concerns with his federal vaccine mandate on private business, and we threatened legal action if he did not rescind the directive," Little said. "Not surprisingly, President Biden is plowing forward with his OSHA rule to punish America’s businesses."
clearwaterprogress.com

Guest Opinion: Reboot the Republic

Washington D.C. was once a required meeting place for our elected leaders. When it was founded as our capital, there were no computers, and in-person gatherings were essential. The floors of the House and Senate bustled with the activity of our elected leaders, doing the business of the nation. As a result of this concentration of our elected leaders, Washington D.C. attracts those who lobby them for legislation, and compromise them with favors. As a further result of this concentration of power and influence, big media flocks to Washington D.C. to give voice to the concentrated ideas and cultural changes suggested by the elite and elected, and to detail the strengths and weaknesses of those in power. The world has changed. Today, our elected leaders routinely give their speeches to an empty Senate chamber, an empty House chamber. Few, if any, of our elected leaders gather as participants on the floor of the House or Senate, in person, to listen to and discuss the ideas and speeches of their colleagues. Speeches given to the vacant seats in the House and Senate chambers now go online and are discussed via the Internet. Committees summon and question witnesses via ZOOM. Washington D.C. is a relic of times past, an unnecessary swamp of corruption, of fast money and broken promises. It feeds on itself and its new recruits who arrive idealistic, fresh, hopeful, and transparent.
theintell.com

Guest Opinion: GOP school board wins will, hopefully, bring reform

This has been the most exciting off-year election that I’ve covered in many years. I believe the energy that we’ve seen around schools and much of what we’ve seen at school board meetings has been tremendous. It truly has been democracy, even if a bit messy, in action. I think what went on in Bucks and Montgomery counties during this election cycle has been refreshing and inspiring.
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Swanson's 'bully' pledge dismisses justice

I was pleased to see the photo and editorial (Billings Gazette, October 22) of a former colleague, Cory Swanson, with whom I served during a combat deployment where our unit motto was "Do Your Duty." I always hold him in high regard. Yet, within the first sentence, the honor of seeing a former colleague turned to — huh? What a surprisingly odd piece written by an esteemed county attorney outlining his illogical reasoning and evidencing his poor decision-making.
Daily Camera

Guest Opinion: Ron Forthofer: U.S. politics: We need a transformation

As if we needed any more evidence of the sorry state of our political system, the long-running battle over the Build Back Better bill has provided it. An early version of this bill was transformational, putting the public interest over that of the wealthy, as it included many proposals that would help Americans achieve a sense of security.
ourcommunitynow.com

Guest opinion: Local news hangs in the balance

The Senate is now deciding the fate of local news. As part of the Build Back Better Act, the Senate is in the next few days considering an important proposal: providing a payroll tax credit to local news organizations to retain or hire local journalists.
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Where we go depends on us

It is little wonder that the Nazis of pre-war Germany got inspiration from the example of the U.S. and its policies towards minority groups, especially those of people of color and of non-European origin and ethnicity. The hierarchy built into the American system from its inception was based on the...
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Daines needs to protect Montana's Blackfoot River

When after many years I finally found a way back to the Blackfoot River in western Montana, it was a dream come true. I returned at a lucky time, after an extraordinary restoration effort had brought the river back to health from a sorry state, caused by pollution and overfishing.
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Build Back Better Act is good for small business

Economists estimate COVID caused 200,000 more small businesses than usual to shutter their doors, never to reopen. As a main street small business owner of Zest Billings, LLC I experienced the impact of the pandemic personally. I’m grateful I was able to start a thriving business during the pandemic, but many existing businesses were not so lucky. As a small business owner, I face immense challenges to creating a thriving, successful business. One of the key challenges I face is attracting and retaining exceptional talent.
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Pandemic points up need to reform healthcare system

Our health care system has been pushed to the brink over the last year and a half. From the height of COVID in 2020 when hospital beds were full across the country and non-emergency treatment was being postponed nationwide, to where we are now with vaccines widely available and the most serious impacts of this disease prevented by shots, the health care system has been working in overdrive for 18 straight months.
Pine And Lakes News

Guest Opinion: Governor is ignoring the state Legislature

A good state government relies on a good working relationship between the governor and members of the Legislature. With past governors, regardless of party, this has always been a possibility. Many times, the Legislature and governor do not agree on policies, or bill language, but they can always come together on behalf of Minnesotans in a positive way. Our state and our voters rely on and expect this relationship.
